Finance Tesla is slipping after reports of a Model S crashing under autopilot (TSLA)

  Published:

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently gathering information on the incident.

(REUTERS/Noah Berger)

  • A Tesla Model S crashed into the back of a fire truck in California while the autopilot technology was engaged.
  • Watch Tesla's stock price move in real time here.


Tesla shares are down 2.01% to $346.34 on Wednesday after reports that a Model S crashed into the rear of a fire truck while being controlled with the car's autopilot technology.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is currently gathering information about the accident, according to a Bloomberg report.

The accident occurred near Los Angeles, where the driver of the Model S said autopilot was engaged when the car struck a fire truck at around 65 miles per hour. There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The NTSB investigated a Florida crash last year, where a Model S ran under a semi-truck, which killed the driver. The safety board found that autopilot was partially to blame for the crash, but that crash rates for Tesla vehicles dropped 40% since autopilot was turned on.

