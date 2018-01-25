Finance :  Tesla sinks after employees say to expect more Model 3 delays (TSLA)

Shares of Tesla lost more than 2% Thursday, bottoming out at $349.97, after employees told CNBC there would likely be more delays in Model 3 production.
"Scores" of anonymous employees have told reporter Lora Kolodnythat previously disclosed battery production problems will slow down the mass-market sedan, Tesla’s cheapest model to-date and one that has already seen delivery delays.
CNBC also reports that Tesla has had to borrow employees from one of its suppliers to manually assemble the batteries as a temporary low-tech workaround.
In January, Tesla delivered just 1,550 Model 3 sedans — slightly more than half of the 2,917 expected by Wall Street. Last summer, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company should be able to reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in December 2017. That did not turn out to be true.