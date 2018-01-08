Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Tesla surges — but it's hard to figure out why (TSLA)


Finance Tesla surges — but it's hard to figure out why (TSLA)

  • Published:

The company reported weak Model 3 deliveries last week. And there wasn't any real market-moving news.

TSLA CHART play

TSLA CHART

(Markets Insider)

  • Tesla shares gained about 6% on Monday.
  • The gains came despite a lack of any real news.

Tesla shares spiked late Monday, surging more than 6% to more than $336 at the closing bell.

It was unclear why the stock was trading higher. Shares had been relatively flat since the beginning of the year, but had slid on news last week of weak Model 3 deliveries in 2017.

The Model 3 is Tesla's mass-market vehicle. The company had earlier said it would be producing 5,000 per week by December 2017, but for the entire fourth quarter, it sold on 1,550.

Absent market-moving news, major tweets from CEO Elon Musk, or a research note from an analyst who covers the stock, the best explanation for the move could be that the poor Model 3 numbers have now been digested and investors have switched to considering Tesla record deliveries total for 2017: more than 100,000 vehicles.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Watch Out 7 secrets your bank teller won’t tell youbullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Ghana Immigration Service How immigration recruitment is 'extorting'...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Warren Buffett
Finance Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could get a $37 billion windfall from tax cuts (BRK.A, BRK.B)
nissan brain to vehicle
Finance Nissan wants to make cars that can read your mind
null
Finance Cadillac could be the next Tesla if General Motors markets it right (GM, TSLA)
null
Finance Cadillac could be the next Tesla if General Motors markets it right (GM, TSLA)