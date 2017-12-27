Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The 10 best places for Americans to live in Canada


  • Published:

Donald Trump's approval rating is hitting an all-time low. A recent report reveals the best cities for Americans who want to jump ship to Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. play

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

(Blair Gable/Reuters)

President Donald Trump's approval rating is not looking good.

Since Trump took office, he has garnered the lowest polling numbers of any American president at similar points in their terms. According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump's approval rating is currently hovering near 35%.

Some Americans are thinking about jumping ship to neighboring Canada.

A recent report from MoneySense, a Toronto-based personal finance website, looks at the "Best Places to Live for New Canadians." To compile the list, it studied 219 Canadian cities and towns and ranked them on different parameters of well-being, focusing on low unemployment rates, high percentage of immigrant populations, and low monthly rent.

Check it out below.

10. Guelph, Ontario.

Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph, Ontario. play

Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph, Ontario.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 4.8%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 17%

Average rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,027



9. St. Albert, Alberta.

9. St. Albert, Alberta. play

9. St. Albert, Alberta.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.1%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 9%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,383



8. Regina, Saskatchewan.

8. Regina, Saskatchewan. play

8. Regina, Saskatchewan.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.2%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 12%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,097



7. Burlington, Ontario.

7. Burlington, Ontario. play

7. Burlington, Ontario.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 4.9%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 18%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,267



6. Saanich, British Columbia.

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.2%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 17%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,144



5. Delta, British Columbia.

5. Delta, British Columbia. play

5. Delta, British Columbia.

(Ian Cook/Getty Images)

Estimated unemployment rate: 4.9%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 27%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,051



4. Brossard, Quebec.

4. Brossard, Quebec. play

4. Brossard, Quebec.

(Brossard.ca)

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.3%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 36%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $789



3. Waterloo, Ontario.

3. Waterloo, Ontario. play

3. Waterloo, Ontario.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.2%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 25%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,081



2. Gatineau, Quebec.

2. Gatineau, Quebec. play

2. Gatineau, Quebec.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 5.5%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 9%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $752



1. Ottawa, Ontario.

1. Ottawa, Ontario. play

1. Ottawa, Ontario.

(Wikipedia Commons)

Estimated unemployment rate: 6.6%

Immigrants as a percentage of the population: 20%

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,176



