Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  The 19 US states where young people are moving in, jobs are plentiful, and business is booming


Finance The 19 US states where young people are moving in, jobs are plentiful, and business is booming

  • Published:

U.S. News & World Report released its ranking of the best economies in the US. Colorado, Utah, and Washington topped the list.

Is your state on the list? play

Is your state on the list?

(Flickr / N i c o l a)

  • U.S. News & World Report just released its annual best states ranking.
  • The rate of economic growth, the employment rate, and the rate of new business formation were all taken into account.
  • The list of the best economies in the US is topped by Colorado, Utah, and Washington.


If you're considering a move across the country, you'll definitely want to know where the economy is strongest — and weakest.

U.S. News & World Report just released its annual best states ranking, and they looked partly at economic factors. Each state was ranked on three economic indicators:

  • Growth: The GDP growth rate, average net migration (people moving into and out of the state) between 2013 and 2016, and growth of the young population between 2013 and 2016.
  • Employment: The annual growth rate of nonfarm jobs between 2013 and 2016, the percentage of state residents age 16 and older who participated in the labor force, and the December 2017 unemployment rate.
  • Business: The rate at which new businesses were formed between 2015 and 2017, total state and local taxes as a percent of total state income, the average number of patents granted between 2014 and 2016 per million residents, the number of top company headquarters per million residents in 2016, and venture capital dollars invested per $1,000 of nominal state gross domestic product in 2016.

Combining growth (50%), employment (30%), and business (20%), U.S. News & World Report put together their list of the best economies in the US. Colorado took the cake, followed by Utah and Washington.

Read on for the list of the 19 US states with the best economies — and see how it compares to last year's.

19. North Dakota

19. North Dakota play

19. North Dakota

(Matt Zimmerman/Flickr)

Population: 0.76 million

Growth rank: 20

Employment rank: 2

Business environment rank: 42



18. North Carolina

18. North Carolina play

18. North Carolina

(Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock)

Population: 10.15 million

Growth rank: 15

Employment rank: 28

Business environment rank: 21



17. Iowa

17. Iowa play

17. Iowa

(SD Dirk/Flickr)

Population: 3.13 million

Growth rank: 17

Employment rank: 8

Business environment rank: 46



16. Arizona

16. Arizona play

16. Arizona

(Wikimedia Commons)

Population: 6.93 million

Growth rank: 14

Employment rank: 34

Business environment rank: 14



15. South Carolina

15. South Carolina play

15. South Carolina

(Cvandyke / Shutterstock)

Population: 4.96 million

Growth rank: 7

Employment rank: 26

Business environment rank: 36



14. Georgia

14. Georgia play

14. Georgia

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Population: 10.31 million

Growth rank: 10

Employment rank: 27

Business environment rank: 19



13. Tennessee

13. Tennessee play

13. Tennessee

(Jeff Gunn/Flickr)

Population: 6.65 million

Growth rank: 13

Employment rank: 20

Business environment rank: 23



12. Nevada

12. Nevada play

12. Nevada

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Population: 2.94 million

Growth rank: 9

Employment rank: 37

Business environment rank: 8



11. New Hampshire

11. New Hampshire play

11. New Hampshire

(Flickr / Robert Linsdell)

Population: 1.33 million

Growth rank: 18

Employment rank: 5

Business environment rank: 12



10. Delaware

10. Delaware play

10. Delaware

(Flickr/likeaduck)

Population: 0.95 million

Growth rank: 8

Employment rank: 33

Business environment rank: 6



9. Massachusetts

9. Massachusetts play

9. Massachusetts

(Associated Press/Elise Amendola)

Population: 6.81 million

Growth rank: 19

Employment rank: 9

Business environment rank: 2



8. Texas

8. Texas play

8. Texas

(Reuters)

Population: 27.86 million

Growth rank: 12

Employment rank: 19

Business environment rank: 13



7. Idaho

7. Idaho play

7. Idaho

(Charles Knowles/Shutterstock)

Population: 1.68 million

Growth rank: 11

Employment rank: 11

Business environment rank: 10



6. Oregon

6. Oregon play

6. Oregon

(Jeff Gunn/flickr)

Population: 4.09 million

Growth rank: 3

Employment rank: 21

Business environment rank: 20



5. Florida

5. Florida play

5. Florida

(Joe Raedle/Getty)

Population: 20.61 million

Growth rank: 2

Employment rank: 32

Business environment rank: 7



4. California

4. California play

4. California

(Shutterstock)

Population: 39.25 million

Growth rank: 5

Employment rank: 29

Business environment rank: 1



3. Washington

play

(Flickr / N i c o l a)

Population: 7.29 million

Growth rank: 1

Employment rank: 24

Business environment rank: 4



2. Utah

2. Utah play

2. Utah

(Garrett/Creative Commons)

Population: 3.05 million

Growth rank: 6

Employment rank: 4

Business environment rank: 5



1. Colorado

1. Colorado play

1. Colorado

(Flickr/Jack Gray)

Population: 5.54 million

Growth rank: 4

Employment rank: 3

Business environment rank: 3



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A self-driving Ford vehicle.
Finance Ford just revealed the city where it plans to build its self-driving car program (F)
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to take the oath of office at the Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Finance The Federal Reserve is already looking very different under Jerome Powell than it did under Janet Yellen
There's a good mix of small towns and big cities.
Finance The 50 best places to live in America
boring company tunnel
Finance Bill Gates says he's not sure Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept makes sense — but he's bullish on electric cars