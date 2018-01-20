Finance :  The 20 best-selling cars and trucks in America

news

About 17.2 million cars and trucks were sold in the US last year, according to Kelly Blue Book.

The top-selling vehicle was Ford's F-Series.

The best-selling SUV was the Toyota Rav 4.

And the most popular sedan was the Toyota Camry, though its sales dropped from 2016.

Americans continue to favor SUVs and trucks over sedans.



The US auto market kept its momentum in 2017, thanks to strong SUV and pickup truck sales.

There were about 17.2 million cars and trucks sold last year, according to Kelly Blue Book. While that's slightly down from the 17.6 million vehicles sold in 2016, it still qualifies as a solid market. And just like in previous years, Americans continued to opt for larger vehicles over smaller passenger cars.

In fact, two of the most popular segments included compact and mid-size crossover SUVs, which combined accounted for about 40% of all car sales in 2017. Pickup trucks were also in demand, with full-size trucks making up about 15% of all vehicles sold.

Here's a look at the top 20 best-selling cars and trucks of 2017, according to data provided by KBB.

20. Hyundai Elantra: 198,210 sold during 2017. Down 4.9% over 2016.

19. Ford Fusion: 209,623. -21.1%.

18. Toyota Highlander: 215,775. +12.7%.

17. GMC Sierra: 217,943. -1.7%.

16. Nissan Sentra: 218,451. +1.7%.

15. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 240,696. +13.4%.

14. Nissan Altima: 254,996. -17%.

13. Ford Explorer: 271,131. +9.1%.

12. Chevrolet Equinox: 290,458. +19.9%.

11. Ford Escape: 308,296. +0.4%.

10. Toyota Corolla: 308,695. -14.4%.

9. Honda Accord: 322,655. -6.5%.

8. Honda Civic: 377,286. +2.8%.

7. Honda CR-V: 377,895. +5.8%.

6. Toyota Camry: 387,081. -0.4%.

5. Nissan Rogue: 403,465. +22.3%.

4. Rav 4: Toyota 407,594. +15.7%.

3. Ram: 500,723. +2.3%.

2. Chevrolet Silverado: 585,564. +1.9%.

1. Ford F-Series: 896,764. +9.3%.