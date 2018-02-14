Finance :  The 20 most expensive hotels in New York

news

Travel booking site New York Hotels analyzed luxury hotel data for all of New York to find the city's most expensive luxury hotels.

While some hotels are no surprise, like The Plaza, there are newcomers like Baccarat Hotel, built in 2015, and others.

The cheapest room at the most expensive hotel in New York costs a whopping $995.



Sometimes when you go on vacation, all you want to do is splurge: dine at the fancy restaurant you've been dreaming of trying, see that sold-out show, or stay at a luxurious hotel.

New York has a lot of options when it comes to luxury vacationing, from the iconic Plaza Hotel — once the place for the rich and famous to see and be seen — to newcomers like Robert De Niro-owned The Greenwich Hotel.

Travel booking site New York Hotels recently conducted a survey to figure out the most expensive hotels in New York. To figure out which was the most expensive, New York Hotels analyzed leading hotel booking sites for the cheapest available room rates for luxury hotels in New York during the month of May.

Business Insider then aligned those rates with U.S. News & World Report 2018 hotel rankings for New York City, released earlier this month to see how the hotels stacked up.

Take a look inside — you might find your next vacation spot.

20. Hotel Plaza Athenee

Rooms start at: $552

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #43

19. Four Seasons Downtown

Cheapest available room: $561

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #23

18. Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

Cheapest available room: $563

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #17

17. The Towers at Lotte Palace

Cheapest available room: $565

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #3

16. The Chatwal

Cheapest available room: $595

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #8

15. The Greenwich Hotel

Cheapest available room: $625

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #5

14. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Cheapest available room: $650

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #9

13. The Plaza Hotel

Cheapest available room: $683

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #28

12. The Whitby

Cheapest available room: $695

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #119

11.The Mercer

Cheapest available room: $695

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #159

10. Park Hyatt New York

Cheapest available room: $700

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #7

9. The Lowell New York

Cheapest available room: $713

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #2

8. The Mark, New York

Cheapest available room: $745

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #30

7. The Peninsula New York

Cheapest available room: $774

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #6

6. Crosby Street Hotel

Cheapest available room: $775

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #4

5. The St. Regis New York

Cheapest available room: $895

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #11

4. Mandarin Oriental, New York

Cheapest available room: $895

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #13

3. Baccarat Hotel

Cheapest available room: $923

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #22

2. Four Seasons Hotel New York

Cheapest available room: $945

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #15

1. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Rooms start at: $995

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #14

Bonus: The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel

Cheapest available room: $329

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #1