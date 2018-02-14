Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance The 20 most expensive hotels in New York

  Published: 2018-02-14

New York is a top tourist destination in the world, particularly for the rich. It has a lot of options for luxury hotels — these are the most expensive.

(The Towers at Lotte Palace)

  • Travel booking site New York Hotels analyzed luxury hotel data for all of New York to find the city's most expensive luxury hotels.
  • While some hotels are no surprise, like The Plaza, there are newcomers like Baccarat Hotel, built in 2015, and others.
  • The cheapest room at the most expensive hotel in New York costs a whopping $995.


Sometimes when you go on vacation, all you want to do is splurge: dine at the fancy restaurant you've been dreaming of trying, see that sold-out show, or stay at a luxurious hotel.

New York has a lot of options when it comes to luxury vacationing, from the iconic Plaza Hotel — once the place for the rich and famous to see and be seen — to newcomers like Robert De Niro-owned The Greenwich Hotel.

Travel booking site New York Hotels recently conducted a survey to figure out the most expensive hotels in New York. To figure out which was the most expensive, New York Hotels analyzed leading hotel booking sites for the cheapest available room rates for luxury hotels in New York during the month of May.

Business Insider then aligned those rates with U.S. News & World Report 2018 hotel rankings for New York City, released earlier this month to see how the hotels stacked up.

Take a look inside — you might find your next vacation spot.

20. Hotel Plaza Athenee

(Hotel Plaza Athenee)

Rooms start at: $552

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #43



19. Four Seasons Downtown

(Four Seasons Downtown New York)

Cheapest available room: $561

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #23



18. Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

(Trump International Hotel & Tower)

Cheapest available room: $563

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #17



17. The Towers at Lotte Palace

(The Towers at Lotte Palace)

Cheapest available room: $565

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #3



16. The Chatwal

(The Chatwal)

Cheapest available room: $595

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #8



15. The Greenwich Hotel

(The Greenwich Hotel)

Cheapest available room: $625

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #5



14. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

(The Carlyle)

Cheapest available room: $650

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #9



13. The Plaza Hotel

(The Plaza New York)

Cheapest available room: $683

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #28



12. The Whitby

(The Whitby)

Cheapest available room: $695

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #119



11.The Mercer

(The Mercer)

Cheapest available room: $695

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #159



10. Park Hyatt New York

(Park Hyatt)

Cheapest available room: $700

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #7



9. The Lowell New York

(The Lowell New York)

Cheapest available room: $713

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #2



8. The Mark, New York

(The Mark)

Cheapest available room: $745

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #30



7. The Peninsula New York

(The Peninsula New York)

Cheapest available room: $774

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #6



6. Crosby Street Hotel

(The Crosby Hotel)

Cheapest available room: $775

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #4



5. The St. Regis New York

(St. Regis New York)

Cheapest available room: $895

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #11



4. Mandarin Oriental, New York

(Mandarin Oriental)

Cheapest available room: $895

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #13



3. Baccarat Hotel

(Baccarat Hotels)

Cheapest available room: $923

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #22



2. Four Seasons Hotel New York

(Four Seasons New York)

Cheapest available room: $945

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #15



1. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

(The Ritz-Carlton New York)

Rooms start at: $995

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #14



Bonus: The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel

(The Beekman)

Cheapest available room: $329

U.S. News Best Hotels in New York Ranking: #1



