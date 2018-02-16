Finance :  The Financial Times building was evacuated over a suspicious package

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

London police later said it was safe.

(Google Maps)

The offices of the Financial Times newspaper in London were briefly evacuated because of a "suspicious package" which was found there.

Police cordoned off the building, near Southwark Bridge in central London, after the item was discovered.

Sources at the media company confirmed to Business Insider that they had been asked to leave, and several staffers posted images of the scene to social media.

Police examined the package and let people back inside after it was deemed not to be a threat after all. The incident lasted around an hour.

London's Metropolitan Police told Business Insider in a statement: "Police were called at 14:31 hrs on Friday, 16 February to reports of a suspicious package at an office in Southwark Bridge Road, SE1.

"Officers attended examined the package. It was deemed to be non-suspicious at 15:26 hrs."

