Finance :  The IRS begins accepting tax returns Monday — here's what to expect this year

news

The new US tax law is officially in effect, but changes do not apply to 2017 tax returns due April 17.

Taxpayers can submit returns to the IRS as early as January 29, but there are certain things to be aware of before you do.

You may be able to file for free, and filing sooner is the best way to prevent tax fraud.



Taxes are about to get more interesting — or at least different.

For the first time in over 30 years, the US tax code was changed when President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax bill into law in December. The changes — including new tax brackets and modified tax deductions — went into effect on January 1. Employees should see a difference in their paycheck by February, according to the IRS.

But there's no need to scramble to understand the new law before Tax Day 2018, which falls on April 17 this year. When you file your tax return, it will be your 2017 taxes — which means the new tax law won't apply.

The IRS officially begins accepting tax returns on January 29. Here's what to expect during this year's tax season:

You should receive all your tax documents by early February

Before you file your taxes, you'll need to collect all of your 2017 tax documents. If you're an employee, that means your W-2, and if you're a freelancer you may have multiple 1099 forms. In some cases you may have other statements, such as income earned from an interest-bearing savings account or interest paid on a loan, as well.

Most tax-related documents must be filed by your employer or other institution by January 31, and the statements must be postmarked by that date as well. That means you should have everything you need by early February. If not, it's worth following up in case your forms were lost in the mail.

The IRS recommends e-filing and choosing direct deposit

According to the IRS, the fastest way to get your tax refund is the method already used by most taxpayers: File your taxes online and select direct deposit as the method for receiving your refund. The IRS says direct deposit — which the government also uses for Social Security and Veterans Affairs payments — is "simple, safe, and secure."

Popular online tax services like TurboTax and H&R Block are easy to use, even for tax novices. If you plan to visit an accountant, make an appointment early so as to avoid the rush.

The last day to file your tax return is April 17 this year

Tax Day typically falls on April 15, but this year procrastinators have a couple extra days to finish their returns or request an extension. The deadline to file your taxes falls on Tuesday, April 17. The reason is two-fold: April 15 falls on a Sunday, and Washington DC celebrates Emancipation Day on April 16. So Tax Day is pushed to the 17th.

File as soon as possible to protect against tax fraud

Tax season presents plenty of opportunity for would-be identity thieves. A stolen Social Security number can be used to file a fraudulent tax return and refund request, but it's not the only tax scam out there. The IRS keeps track of the most common tax-related crimes, and the list is long and varied.

The best way to protect against tax scams — especially potential identity theft — is to file your tax return as soon as possible. If you believe you have been the victim of identity theft or tax fraud, you should report it to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. The IRS also has detailed instructions on what to do if you are a victim of tax fraud.

The US Department of Justice warns that the IRS never discusses personal tax issues via unsolicited emails, texts or over social media. Be wary if you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the IRS who says you owe money. When the IRS needs to get in touch with a taxpayer, standard practice is to send a letter via the USPS. If you receive an unexpected and suspicious email from the IRS, forward it to phishing@irs.gov.

You can file your taxes for free if you know where to look

If your income was less than $66,000 in 2017, many online tax services offer the option to file for your federal taxes — and sometimes state taxes — for free. You can check your options using the IRS Free File Lookup tool.

You can also download the IRS2Go App for help finding free tax filing assistance. The app lets you check your refund status or make a payment as well.

You can still file for free if you make more than $66,000, but to do so you'll need to use the Free File Fillable Forms. The IRS only recommends using those forms if you have experience preparing tax returns on your own.

You should receive your tax refund within 21 days of filing

Last year, Americans received tax refunds worth over $323 billion — with an average of $2,895 each — according to the IRS.

Your refund should hit your bank account within three weeks of filing online, assuming you opted to receive it via direct deposit. Often, you'll get your money even faster.

You can check the status of your tax refund using the IRS return-tracking service 24 hours after filing your tax return online — or four weeks after mailing a return.

If you owe taxes, you don't have to pay when you file

Regardless of when you file your tax return, your 2017 tax bill isn't technically due until April 17 — the last day to file your taxes this year. You can file your return early, and schedule a payment for April 17 (or anytime in between) if you aren't quite ready to pay now.

If you can't afford to pay your tax bill, don't pull out your credit card or ignore the situation. The IRS offers reasonable payment plans at much lower interest rates than most banks. You may even be able to settle the bill for less than you owe (called an "offer in compromise"), or request a deferment until you are able to make a payment.

Keep copies of your old tax returns for at least 3 years

You don't have to save your tax returns forever. The IRS recommends holding on to a copy of your old tax returns for at least three years — the typical length of time the IRS would look back if you happen to get audited.

Most audits cover returns filed over the last two years, but the IRS can go back additional years if the situation calls for it. Audits shouldn't be cause for worry for most taxpayers, however. Fewer than 1% of tax returns are audited by the IRS.

When you dispose of old tax returns, make sure to properly shred the documents to protect against identity theft.

Review your tax withholding for 2018 under the new tax law

Your tax situation can change over time — if you get married, buy a home, or have a child, for example — so it's always a good idea to review your W-4 tax withholding form at the start of a new year. With the new tax law going into effect in 2018, it's even more important.

The IRS has worked with payroll providers to make the change as seamless as possible for taxpayers, but it's still a good idea to reach out to your HR department and find out if or when you can review your W-4 for 2018.