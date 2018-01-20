Finance :  The most expensive home for sale in every US state

The most expensive listings range from $3 million in Alaska to $180 million in California.
There's nothing like America's over-the-top real estate to remind you that nearly one-third of the world's billionaires call the US home.
But luxury comes in many forms — and at varying price points — across the country. Our friends at Trulia helped us compile a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state, plus Washington, DC.
From a $3 million private island in Alaska to a $180 million European-style estate in California, below are the most expensive homes on the market in every state.
City: Jemison
Size: 7,500 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/5.5 baths
City: Sitka
Size: 5,200 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/5.5 baths
City: Paradise Valley
Size: N/A sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/17 baths
City: Fort Smith
Size: 18,367 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/7 baths
City: Los Angeles
Size: 12,201 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/10 baths
City: Snowmass
Size: 18,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 beds/11 baths
City: Branford
Size: 13,100 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 14 beds/8.5 baths
City: Wilmington
Size: 21,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 baths/12 beds
City: Washington, DC
Size: 14,774 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/13 baths
City: Miami Beach
Size: 8,271 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/7 baths
City: Saint Simons Island
Size: 11,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths
City: Kilauea
Size: 11,708 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/9 baths
City: Ketchum
Size: 15,092 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/6 baths
City: Chicago
Size: 25,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/11 baths
City: Fort Wayne
Size: 38,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 16 beds/27 baths
City: Spirit Lake
Size: 24,876 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/16 baths
City: Mission Hills
Size: 11,837 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/9.5 baths
City: Nicholasville
Size: 21,729 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 beds/13 baths
City: New Orleans
Size: 12,365 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/11 baths
City: Bar Harbor
Size: 15,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/10.5 baths
City: Bethesda
Size: 20,263 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/13 baths
City: Chestnut Hill
Size: 26,623 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/9.5 baths
City: Marquette
Size: 30,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 23 beds/13 baths
City: Wayzata
Size: 16,078 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/6 baths
City: Vicksburg
Size: 7,920 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/4 baths
City: Springfield
Size: 3,125 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 beds/2 baths
City: Hamilton
Size: 25,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 12 beds/21 baths
City: Elkhorn
Size: 10,572 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/10 baths
City: Crystal Bay
Size: 16,232 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/11 baths
City: Gilford
Size: 20,504 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/10 baths
City: Alpine
Size: 30,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 12 beds/19 baths
City: Santa Fe
Size: 13,779 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/7 baths
City: Watermill
Size: 20,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 12 beds/12 baths
City: Bald Head Island
Size: 5,514 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/6 baths
City: Fort Ransom
Size: 3,100 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/4 baths
City: Zanesfield
Size: 6,516 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 beds/4 baths
City: Catoosa
Size: 12,620 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/7 baths
City: Sisters
Size: 14,666 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/9 baths
City: Gladwyne
Size: 16,528 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/10 baths
City: Newport
Size: 9,719 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/8 baths
City: Johns Island
Size: 10,500 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/9 baths
City: Jefferson
Size: 10,098 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/6 baths
City: Nashville
Size: 20,533 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/11 baths
City: Dallas
Size: 28,996 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 10 beds/17 baths
City: Oakley
Size: 16,800 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/9 baths
City: Woodstock
Size: 9,515 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 9 beds/6 baths
City: Warrenton
Size: 38,500 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 22 beds/16 baths
City: Medina
Size: 5,330 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 beds/7 baths
City: Charleston
Size: 19,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 8 beds/14 baths
City: Lake Geneva
Size: 11,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 beds/9 baths
City: Wilson
Size: 16,000 sq. ft.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 beds/10 baths