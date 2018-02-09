Finance :  The most romantic destination in every state

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Valentine's Day can be daunting to plan, but half the work is coming up with a great date idea.

(YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock)

Whether it's a romantic weekend getaway, dinner in an intimate setting with incredible food, or a spa day, there's a place in every state to take your valentine and treat them to something special.

Below are 50 great date ideas to snag as your own, or to get your wheels turning on how you can treat your date. From a couple-owned wine bar in Connecticut, to a spa day near the Grand Canyon, to a quaint bed and breakfast in Indiana — be sure to make this year's Valentine's Day unforgettable.

Alabama: Wine Trails

(Morgan CreekWinery/Facebook)

Alabama's very own wine country has three different trails you can follow and sip wine along the way. With 13 different vineyards acting as official members of the Alabama Wineries Association, there's a pit-stop for everyone.



Alaska: Pearson's Pond Luxury Inn and Spa

(Pearson's Pond Luxury Inn and Spa/Facebook)

Located in Juneau, Alaska, Pearson's Pond Luxury Inn and Spa is a boutique hotel that offers spa treatments and an incredible view.



Arizona: Enchantment Resort

(Enchantment Resort/Facebook)

Based on 70 acres of land, the Enchantment Resort surrounds you with views of beautiful red rock, spa treatments, and of course, access to the Grand Canyon.



Arkansas: Stoneflower

(Stoneflower/Facebook)

This home, designed by E. Fay Jones — who apprenticed under Frank Lloyd Wright — has been written up in a 1966 issue of Life magazine, and is still available to rent out. The narrow cottage with stone interior is located in Heber Springs.



California: Post Ranch Inn

(Post Ranch Inn/Facebook)

Built on the cliffs of Big Sur, Post Ranch Inn offers sweeping views of the Pacific while you're dipping in infinity pools.



Colorado: Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort

(Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort/Facebook)

120 degree natural hot springs are a major draw to Mount Princeton's resort, and the historic bath house is over 150 years old. Located in Nathrop, Colorado, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort also has a full service spa.



Connecticut: August, Bar and Eatery

(August/Facebook)

This intimate wine bar and restaurant in New Haven is operated by married co-owners, Andrew Hotis and Michelle Chadwick-Hotis — who work together every night.



Delaware: Nemours Estate Gardens

(The Nemours Estate/Facebook)

Located in Wilmington, Delaware, this 77-room mansion and surrounding gardens is open to the public to explore. It was founded in 1910.



Florida: Caladesi Island State Park

(Pinellas County/Flickr)

This three miles of undeveloped beach is secluded, yet still easily accessible by ferry from Honeymoon Island State Park. Couples can swim in the warm waters, or hike along a nature trail. Kayaking through the park’s mangrove forest is also an option.



Georgia: Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

(Chateau Elan Winery & Resort/Facebook)

This 16th century-styled château and full-service winery has 394 guest rooms, a spa, and golf course.



Hawaii: Four Seasons Resort in Lanai, Hawaii

(Four Seasons Lanai)

The Four Seasons Resort in Lanai, Hawaii was recently rated the best hotel in the US by US News — who called the hotel "paradise" and "heaven on earth." With activities like snorkeling and deep sea fishing and gorgeous beaches, it's no surprise why.



Idaho: Shore Lodge

(Shore Lodge in McCall/Facebook)

With soothing salt water pools, a steak house on-site, and snowshoeing activities — the Shore Lodge in McCall will have something for everyone.



Illinois: Geja's Cafe

(Geja's Cafe/Facebook)

Rated number one on Foursquare as the most romantic place in Chicago, Geja's Cafe serves up fondue and fine wine. Its Zagat review touts its "romantic vibe" and that it's "perfect for a first date."



Indiana: The Oliver Inn

(The Oliver Inn/Facebook)

This bed and breakfast tucked inside a Victorian-style home provides guests with various reservation options including packages called "I’m In The Dog House," which includes one dozen roses, dark chocolate truffles, and dinner at LaSalle Grill. You can also request special silk rose petals adorning the bed for an additional $15.



Iowa: Clinton Street Social Club

(Clinton Street Social Club/Facebook)

With live jazz shows twice a month, and over 60 American whiskeys behind the bar, Clinton Street Social Club in Iowa City is certainly makes for a night out on the town.



Kansas: The Lyons Twin Mansions Bed & Breakfast

(Lyons Twin Mansions/Facebook)

This bed and breakfast is in two Victorian-style homes and offers meals at Nate's Place, and spa packages.



Kentucky: 21c Museum Hotel Lexington

(21c Museum Hotel Lexington/Yelp)

For couples who love art, the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington is the place to stay for a romantic getaway weekend. An 88-room boutique hotel and contemporary art museum this space houses solo and group exhibitions that reflect the global nature of contemporary culture.



Louisiana: Gautreau's Restaurant

(Gautreaus Restaurant)

This New Orleans restaurant serves up American food within an intimate setting.



Maine: The White Barn Inn Restaurant

(Grace White Barn Inn Restaurant/Facebook)

The White Barn Inn Restaurant in Kennebunkport, Maine has received five stars from Forbes Travel Guide because of the incredibly fresh seafood options.



Maryland: Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa

(Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa/Facebook)

This spa and resort in Chesapeake Beach provides its guests with everything from live shows, to gambling and bingo nights — as well as a beautiful view of the water.



Massachusetts: Martha's Vineyard

(Bob P. B./Flickr)

Whether it's getting in some beach time at one of the many waterfronts, eating at The Terrace at the Charlotte Inn, or hiking in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest — Martha's Vineyard provides guests with plenty to do and see.



Michigan: Iridescence

(Iridescence/Facebook)

Located on the 16th floor of the Motor City Casino Hotel in Detriot, Iridescence offers you and a date a beautiful view of downtown while you dine.



Minnesota: W.A. Frost and Company

(W.A. Frost & Company/Facebook)

Tucked inside a historic brick building in St. Paul, W.A. Frost & Company takes its name from the drugstore that was once in its place. During the winter months, sit inside near the fireplace, and during the summer the patio provides a green beautiful space to dine.



Mississippi: Pierce Castle

(Pierce Castle/Facebook)

This medieval-style castle in Decatur has hosted numerous weddings and private parties — and there's a cabin on-site to stay the night.



Missouri: The Folly Theater

(The Folly Theater/Facebook)

Whether you want to see a string quartet or a folk show — the Folly Theater, which has been open in Kansas City since the 1980s has a show for you.



Montana: Gibson Mansion

(Gibson Mansion Bed and Breakfast/Facebook)

The Missoula Victorian mansion has four bedrooms and a decadent breakfast buffet. The pet friendly bed and breakfast is packed with modern amenities and even hosts murder mystery dinners.



Nebraska: Slattery Vintage Estates

(Terri W./Yelp)

Mix glamping — glamour camping — with wine tasting at Slattery Vintage Estates. Hidden in rural Nehawka, couples can go back and forth from a bungalow to the tasting room and take in outdoor events and concerts.



Nevada: Spa Atlantis

(Atlantic Casino Resort Spa/Facebook)

A romantic spa retreat is located at the Reno Atlantis with massage and facial therapies and beauty treatments right next to an upscale casino.



New Hampshire: MS Mount Washington

(massmatt/Flickr)

Hop aboard this boat and sail around Lake Winnipesaukee. Nightly sunset meals often have theme nights and moving to the groove is a must on the dinner dance cruise.



New Jersey: Spring Lake Inn

(Spring Lake Inn/Facebook)

The Spring Lake bed and breakfast offers the most in relaxation and romance with 17 unique bedrooms and special packages that come with roses, chocolates, and more.



New Mexico: Ojo Spa Resorts

(Judi D./Yelp)

Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs has rejuvenating hot springs and Sunrise Springs Spa Resort is a tranquil oasis in Santa Fe. These twin locations bring legendary water together with sacred land.



New York: Top of the Empire State Building

(Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider)

The historic landmark offers 360 degree views of New York City from the 86th and 102nd floor observatories. The view inspires marriage proposals and a meeting spot for lovers, as in "Sleepless in Seattle."



North Carolina: The Grand Bohemian Hotel

(Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville/Facebook)

This romantic getaway in Asheville mixes the Tudor style with a modern flourish. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Grand Bohemian comes complete with fine dining, a relaxing spa, an art gallery, and live music.



North Dakota: The Hotel Donaldson

(Hotel Donaldson/Facebook)

Enjoy downtown Fargo with complimentary wine and cheese, pastry baskets, and truffles. Eat a candlelit dinner and enjoy some wine without leaving HoDo.



Ohio: Columbus Park of Roses

(Friends of Columbus Park of Roses/Facebook)

Nothing is more romantic than a rose, except maybe 12,000 of them in 400 varieties. Visitors are encouraged to see the flowers at this public park in Ohio's capital anytime during the year.



Oklahoma: Colcord Hotel

(Colcord Hotel/Facebook)

Prepared to be pampered in Oklahoma City's first sky scraper which is still considered the height of luxury more than 100 years after construction.



Oregon: Mucca Osteria

(Mucca Osteria/Facebook)

An Italian restaurant in Portland, Mucca Osteria serves homemade pasta and fresh sea food. The intimate environment is also friendly for vegans and gluten free diners.



Pennsylvania: Longwood Gardens

(Longwood Gardens/Facebook)

For a romantic walk where love can bloom, look no further than Longwood Gardens. Daily events complement the extravagant greenery of Kennett Square.



Rhode Island: Ocean House

(Ocean House RI/Facebook)

A seaside resort above the bluffs on Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House is one of 10 hotels in the world with five stars from Forbes for its hotel, restaurant, and spa.



South Carolina: Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

(Myrtle Beach Boardwalk/Facebook)

Couples can play, eat, sleep and shop on the promenade and take part in year-round festivals on some of the nicest beaches on the Atlantic.



South Dakota: Spearfish Canyon Lodge

(Spearfish Canyon Lodge/Facebook)

Guests can rent a snowmobile, sight see in the Black Hills, or order a romantic rendezvous at this nature inspired getaway in Lead, South Dakota.



Tennessee: Loews Vanderbilt Hotel

(Loews Vanderbilt Hotel/Yelp)

Situated in Nashville, the Loews has a great view of the Music City skyline and provides a luxurious escape just footsteps from notable city landmarks.



Texas: Camp Lucy

(Camp Lucy/Facebook)

In Dripping Springs, Camp Lucy has a chapel for weddings and the Sacred Oaks venue for the after-ceremony party. A barn-turned-inn and vineyard complete the rustic Texas destination.



Utah: The Chocolate Dessert Cafe

(Sheri R./Yelp)

With two locations in the state – one in Orem and the other in West Jordan —the Chocolate Dessert Cafe is Utah's favorite post-dinner spot.



Vermont: Twin Farms

(Facebook / Twin Farms)

Situated on 300 gorgeous acres in Barnard, Twin Farms is an all-inclusive resort with skiing, canoeing, and a spa. Or you and your significant other can hang out in front of the cozy fireplaces.



Virginia: Salacia

(Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks/Facebook)

Virginia is for lovers. Salacia is no different as guests can enjoy prime steaks and seafood while looking out on the Virginia Beach waterfront.



Washington: Thornewood Castle

(Jojo I./Yelp)

Couples can have a fairy tale wedding at "the house that love built" or just stay overnight. Thornewood Castle is a Gothic Tudor historic site in Lakewood.



West Virginia: Hillbrook Inn

(Hillbrook Inn/Facebook)

Located in Charles Town, Hillbrook Inn is a bed and breakfast for those who want a couple days of relaxation. With gourmet dining and a rejuvenating spa, romance is in the air.



Wisconsin: Heidel House Resort & Spa

(Heidel House Resort & Spa/Facebook)

Guests have no short list of activities to choose from at Heidel House. On the shores of Green Lake, visitors can join the escapade yacht for a cruise before checking out the spa or eating dinner in a beautiful outdoor setting.



Wyoming: Casper balloon rides

(Eric/Flickr)

See the Great Plains from above in a private hot air balloon ride for two. Many companies offer flights from Casper, so enjoy the western sky where a large competition is held every July.



