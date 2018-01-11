Finance :  The way the Queen and Prince Philip hold hands and exchange glances reveals these telling details about their relationship, according to body language experts

news

Queen Elizabeth II has been married to Prince Philip for over 70 years.

Two experts analysed photographs of the pair over time.

They rarely show public affection, yet some small gestures suggest that they are still deeply committed to one another.

Her Majesty naturally takes the lead but the Duke is never far behind.

They share a "secret touch."



Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Phillip are not known for their wild public displays of affection, but the little they do show reveals a lot.

Patti Wood, the author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, and Blanca Cobb, behind Methods of the Masters, analysed photographs of the Queen and her Prince over time — and told Good Housekeeping that little has changed over the years.

While the younger royals appear to be more comfortable with showing their down-to-earth sides to the public, it's understandable that the older generation is a little more stiff.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh marked their platinum wedding anniversary — an impressive 70 years of marriage — in November 2017. They've been through a lifetime of royal duties and, if the rumours are true, even affairs.

Yet the one thing that has never changed is their uncompromising commitment to one another.

Cobb told Good Housekeeping: "When you look beyond the royal formality of Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth's public appearances, you clearly see Prince Philip's love and adoration for his Queen."

And the feeling appears to be mutual.

But according to Wood, being the Monarch and all, the Queen feels the need to assert her independence, and she is "always trying to be seen as her own person."

He naturally lets her take the lead, but he's never far behind.

They even have a "secret touch" that isn't all about affection.

"This type of hand hold is seen time and time again," said Wood. "It's more formal than interlocking fingers but it's unique to them. It's their way of reassurance and comfort."

Although these days, she pointed out, the touch is also for practical reasons, as at 91 years old Her Majesty is not as strong as she once was. "In her older years, the Queen holds hands with the Prince for assistance as opposed to affection."

And the Prince is always dutifully ready and waiting. "He's constantly looking at the Queen to make sure that she's okay. He's completely in tune with her needs," Cobb added.

During public appearances, you'll often catch them engrossed in a private conversation, a feat for any couple after a lifetime of marriage.

And they really do seem to still share the look of love...

...And make each other smile.