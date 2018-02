Finance :  These are all the Japanese cars made in the USA

news

Dozens of Japanese vehicles are built at plants in the US.

The factories are in the southern US and have been in operation in some cases for decades.

They employ thousands of Americans.



While touring Asia last year, President Donald Trump made some confusing statements about American and Japanese cars.

Trump argued that more American vehicles should be sold in Japan, where historically almost no American cars have been on the market. But he also seemed to misunderstand that Japanese automakers have been building vehicles in the US for decades, employing thousands of Americans in the process.

In fact, Toyota and Mazda just announced that they'll invest $1.6 billion and construct a new factory in Alabama, with the goal of hiring 4,000 workers.

The Trump fracas made us wonder if folks know just how many Japanese cars are actually made in the US. It's a lot. We added it up:

Acura NSX: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., Marysville Auto Plant, Marysville, Ohio.

Honda Accord: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc. Marysville Auto Plant. Marysville, Ohio.

Acura ILX: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., Marysville Auto Plant, Marysville, Ohio.

Acura TLX: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., Marysville Auto Plant, Marysville, Ohio.

Honda CRV: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., East Liberty Auto Plant, East Liberty, Ohio; and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Greensburg, Indiana.

Acura MDX: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., East Liberty Auto Plant, East Liberty, Ohio; and Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Lincoln, Alabama.

Acura RDX: Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc., East Liberty Auto Plant, East Liberty, Ohio.

Honda Odyssey: Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Lincoln, Alabama.

Honda Pilot: Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Lincoln, Alabama.

Honda Ridgeline: Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Lincoln, Alabama.

Honda Civic: Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Greensburg, Indiana.

Toyota Camry: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Georgetown, Kentucky.

Toyota Avalon: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Georgetown, Kentucky.

Lexus ES 350: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Georgetown, Kentucky.

Toyota Sequoia: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Princeton, Indiana.

Toyota Sienna: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Princeton, Indiana.

Toyota Highlander: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Princeton, Indiana.

Toyota Tacoma: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, San Antonio, Texas.

Toyota Tundra: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas, San Antonio, Texas.

Toyota Corolla: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, Blue Springs, Mississippi.

Nissan Leaf: Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan Altima: Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna, Tennessee; Nissan North America, Inc., Canton, Mississippi.

Nissan Maxima: Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan Rogue: Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan Pathfinder: Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna, Tennessee.

Infiniti QX60: Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan Murano: Nissan North America, Inc., Canton, Mississippi.

Nissan Frontier: Nissan North America, Inc., Canton, Mississippi.

Nissan Titan: Nissan North America, Inc., Canton, Mississippi.

Subaru Outback: Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., Lafayette, Indiana.

Subaru Legacy: Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., Lafayette, Indiana.

Subaru Impreza: Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., Lafayette, Indiana.