Finance :  These are the 15 most reliable car brands of 2018

J.D. Power released its 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study on Wednesday.

Lexus topped the survey for the seventh consecutive year.

This year saw the first increase in dependability since 2013.



J.D. Power released its 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures the number of problems reported by consumers who have owned 2015 model-year vehicles for three years, on Wednesday.

The study found that vehicle dependability increased 9% over the 2017 study, which was the first increase since 2013.

"For the most part, automotive manufacturers continue to meet consumers’ vehicle dependability expectations," J.D. Power vice president of global automotive Dave Sargent said in a press release. "A 9% improvement is extremely impressive, and vehicle dependability is, without question, at its best level ever."

Lexus topped the survey for the seventh consecutive year with a score of 99 reported problems per 100 vehicles, while the industry average was 142. Porsche, Buick, Infiniti, and Kia rounded out the top-five.

These are the 15 most reliable car brands.

1. Lexus

Problems per 100 vehicles: 99

2. Porsche

Problems per 100 vehicles: 100

3. Buick

Problems per 100 vehicles: 116

4. Infiniti

Problems per 100 vehicles: 120

5. Kia

Problems per 100 vehicles: 120

TIED-6. Chevrolet

Problems per 100 vehicles: 124

TIED-6. Hyundai

Problems per 100 vehicles: 124

TIED-7. BMW

Problems per 100 vehicles: 127

TIED-7. Toyota

Problems per 100 vehicles: 127

TIED-8. Lincoln

Problems per 100 vehicles: 133

TIED-8. Nissan

Problems per 100 vehicles: 133

9. Honda

Problems per 100 vehicles: 140

10. Audi

Problems per 100 vehicles: 141

11. Mazda

Problems per 100 vehicles: 144

12. Mercedes-Benz

Problems per 100 vehicles: 147

Here is how the rest of the brands ranked.

13. Ford: 152 problems reported per 100 vehicles

14. MINI: 153

15. GMC: 156

16. Volkswagen: 157

TIED-17. Acura: 159

TIED-17. Jaguar: 159

18. Volvo: 162

19. Dodge: 166

TIED-20. Ram: 167

TIED-20. Subaru: 167

21. Mitsubishi: 173

22. Cadillac: 186

23. Jeep: 188

24. Fiat: 192

25. Land Rover: 204

26. Chrysler: 211