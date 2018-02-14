Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  These are the 15 most reliable car brands of 2018


Finance These are the 15 most reliable car brands of 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Lexus was named the most reliable car brand for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Porsche, Buick, Infiniti, and Kia

The increasing reliability of older models could mean a downturn in new car sales in 2018. play

The increasing reliability of older models could mean a downturn in new car sales in 2018.

(Mercedes-Benz)

  • J.D. Power released its 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study on Wednesday.
  • Lexus topped the survey for the seventh consecutive year.
  • This year saw the first increase in dependability since 2013.


J.D. Power released its 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures the number of problems reported by consumers who have owned 2015 model-year vehicles for three years, on Wednesday.

The study found that vehicle dependability increased 9% over the 2017 study, which was the first increase since 2013.

"For the most part, automotive manufacturers continue to meet consumers’ vehicle dependability expectations," J.D. Power vice president of global automotive Dave Sargent said in a press release. "A 9% improvement is extremely impressive, and vehicle dependability is, without question, at its best level ever."

Lexus topped the survey for the seventh consecutive year with a score of 99 reported problems per 100 vehicles, while the industry average was 142. Porsche, Buick, Infiniti, and Kia rounded out the top-five.

These are the 15 most reliable car brands.

1. Lexus

2015 Lexus RC 350 play

2015 Lexus RC 350

(Lexus)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 99



2. Porsche

2015 Porsche Macan play

2015 Porsche Macan

(Porsche)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 100



3. Buick

2015 Buick Regal GS play

2015 Buick Regal GS

(Buick)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 116



4. Infiniti

2015 Infiniti Q70 play

2015 Infiniti Q70

(Infiniti)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 120



5. Kia

2015 Kia Soul play

2015 Kia Soul

(Kia)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 120



TIED-6. Chevrolet

2015 Chevrolet Colorado play

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

(General Motors)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 124



TIED-6. Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Genesis play

2015 Hyundai Genesis

(Hyundai)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 124



TIED-7. BMW

2015 BMW X3 play

2015 BMW X3

(High Gear Media)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 127



TIED-7. Toyota

2015 Toyota RAV4 play

2015 Toyota RAV4

(Toyota)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 127



TIED-8. Lincoln

2015 Lincoln Navigator play

2015 Lincoln Navigator

(Lincoln)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 133



TIED-8. Nissan

2015 Nissan Frontier play

2015 Nissan Frontier

(Nissan)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 133



9. Honda

Honda Accord Sport 2015 play

Honda Accord Sport 2015

(Honda)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 140



10. Audi

2015 Audi S4 play

2015 Audi S4

(Audi)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 141



11. Mazda

2015 Mazda CX9 play

2015 Mazda CX9

(Mazda)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 144



12. Mercedes-Benz

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class play

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

(Mercedes-Benz)

Problems per 100 vehicles: 147



Here is how the rest of the brands ranked.

Here is how the rest of the brands ranked. play

Here is how the rest of the brands ranked.

(Reuters)

13. Ford: 152 problems reported per 100 vehicles

14. MINI: 153

15. GMC: 156

16. Volkswagen: 157

TIED-17. Acura: 159

TIED-17. Jaguar: 159

18. Volvo: 162

19. Dodge: 166

TIED-20. Ram: 167

TIED-20. Subaru: 167

21. Mitsubishi: 173

22. Cadillac: 186

23. Jeep: 188

24. Fiat: 192

25. Land Rover: 204

26. Chrysler: 211



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance 5 things that used to be free in Ghana but now cost moneybullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Canada is set to legalize cannabis this summer.
Finance E-commerce giant Shopify is set to become a major player in Canada's legal-weed market (SHOP)
null
Finance Top tech leaders get higher approval ratings than many world leaders, according to Wharton study
cme futures trader traders
Finance The 10-year hits its highest level since January 2014 after CPI tops estimates
Chipotle stock price
Finance Wall Street is fawning over Chipotle’s new CEO — but he's got his work cut out for him (CMG)