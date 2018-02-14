Finance :  These are the 15 most reliable car brands of 2018

Lexus was named the most reliable car brand for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Porsche, Buick, Infiniti, and Kia
J.D. Power released its 2018 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures the number of problems reported by consumers who have owned 2015 model-year vehicles for three years, on Wednesday.
The study found that vehicle dependability increased 9% over the 2017 study, which was the first increase since 2013.
"For the most part, automotive manufacturers continue to meet consumers’ vehicle dependability expectations," J.D. Power vice president of global automotive Dave Sargent said in a press release. "A 9% improvement is extremely impressive, and vehicle dependability is, without question, at its best level ever."
Lexus topped the survey for the seventh consecutive year with a score of 99 reported problems per 100 vehicles, while the industry average was 142. Porsche, Buick, Infiniti, and Kia rounded out the top-five.
These are the 15 most reliable car brands.
Problems per 100 vehicles: 99
Problems per 100 vehicles: 100
Problems per 100 vehicles: 116
Problems per 100 vehicles: 120
Problems per 100 vehicles: 120
Problems per 100 vehicles: 124
Problems per 100 vehicles: 124
Problems per 100 vehicles: 127
Problems per 100 vehicles: 127
Problems per 100 vehicles: 133
Problems per 100 vehicles: 133
Problems per 100 vehicles: 140
Problems per 100 vehicles: 141
Problems per 100 vehicles: 144
Problems per 100 vehicles: 147
13. Ford: 152 problems reported per 100 vehicles
14. MINI: 153
15. GMC: 156
16. Volkswagen: 157
TIED-17. Acura: 159
TIED-17. Jaguar: 159
18. Volvo: 162
19. Dodge: 166
TIED-20. Ram: 167
TIED-20. Subaru: 167
21. Mitsubishi: 173
22. Cadillac: 186
23. Jeep: 188
24. Fiat: 192
25. Land Rover: 204
26. Chrysler: 211