Finance :  These are the 19 most reliable used cars of 2018

news

J.D. Power released its 2018 US Vehicle Dependability Study on Wednesday.

The study measures car reliability by surveying respondents who have owned 2015 model-year vehicles for three years.

Toyota won six categories, the most of any automaker, while General Motors came in second by winning five categories.



The used car market can be difficult to navigate. Sometimes, it's tough to tell if a seller is unloading a car because it's time for an upgrade, or because it's underwhelming.

J.D. Power can help shed some light on that question with its 2018 US Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures how much customers like their cars over time. This year's survey collected feedback from 38,896 respondents who have owned a 2015 model-year vehicle for three years and determined the most reliable cars in 19 categories. The resulting data is used to determine the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles. The lower the score, the more reliable the car is.

Toyota won six categories, the most of any automaker, while General Motors came in second by winning five categories.

These are the winners in each of the 19 categories.

Small car: 2015 Kia Rio

Small premium car: 2015 Lexus CT

Compact car: 2015 Toyota Prius

Compact premium car: 2015 Lexus ES

Midsize car: 2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Midsize sporty car: 2015 Dodge Challenger

Midsize premium car: 2015 Lexus GS

Large car: 2015 Buick LaCrosse

Small SUV: 2015 Hyundai Tucson

Small premium SUV: 2015 Audi Q3

Compact SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Compact premium SUV: 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Midsize pickup: 2015 Toyota Tacoma

Midsize SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Traverse

Midsize premium SUV: 2015 Lexus RX

Minivan: 2015 Honda Odyssey

Large SUV: 2015 Ford Expedition

Large light duty pickup: 2015 Chevrolet Silverado

Large heavy duty pickup: 2015 Ford Super Duty