Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Treasurys are surging as stocks get slammed


Finance Treasurys are surging as stocks get slammed

  • Published:

Yields in the belly of the curve are down about 10 basis points.

null play

null

(Getty Images)

  • Treasurys are surging as stocks come under pressure.
  • Yields in the belly of the curve are down about 10 basis points.
  • Treasury yields were recently rising amid Fed concerns of a pickup in inflation and the jobs report showing wages were rising faster than expected.


US Treasurys are surging as heavy selling briefly pushed the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 1,500 points. Traders are rushing into the safety of bonds amid the selling, pushing yields in the belly of the Treasury curve down more than 10 basis points. Here's a look at the scoreboard as of 3:13 p.m. ET:

  • 2-year -8.3 bps @ 2.058%
  • 3-year -10 bps @ 2.223%
  • 5-year -10.3 bps @ 2.486%
  • 7-year -10 bps @ 2.665%
  • 10-year -8.3bps @ 2.758%
  • 30-year -5.4 bps @ 3.032%

Selling over the past couple of sessions ran the benchmark 10-year yield up to 2.85%, it highest since January 2014. Last week, the Fed hinted it saw inflation reaching its 2% target over the medium term and the jobs report showed wages were picking up a bit faster than expected. That caused some on Wall Street to suggest the Fed could hike rates four times this year instead of the three that was expected.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Smart Home Inside the $1 million automated home in Ghana where you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bitcoin has plunged more than two thirds from its record highs in December
Bitcoin drops below $6,200 for first time in three months
bitcoin china
Finance China is moving to eliminate all cryptocurrency trading with a ban on foreign exchanges
Robots
Finance Betterment and Wealthfront websites crash during market bloodbath
CNBC's Jim Cramer winced near the end of the trading day on February 5, 2018.
Finance Here are 3 theories about why stocks are puking, and what they mean for the economy