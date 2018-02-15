Finance :  TripAdvisor soars after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue (TRIP)

news

TripAdvisor's stock rose Thursday after reporting better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Its revenue beat was driven by higher sales from mobile transactions, according to an Oppenheimer analyst.

Shares of TripAdvisor jumped after the online-travel-booking company reported quarterly revenue that was stronger-than-expected, driven by higher mobile-transaction sales. The stock was up 9.5% at $44.59 per share.

Hotel revenue grew faster than its direct marketing costs for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2014 due to an acceleration in mobile click-based transaction revenue and higher hotel display revenues, Oppenheimer Analyst Jed Kelly said.

TripAdvisor reported revenue of $321 million, beating Wall Street's expectation of $309.7 million. Mobile click-based transaction revenue was up over 50% year-over-year. Mobile made up 55% of revenue-per-hotel shoppers compared to desktop, compared to 38% from the previous year.

Adjusted earnings were disappointing, coming in at $0.06 per share versus the $0.14 consensus.

"Based on improving Hotel advertising efficiency and changing bidding strategies by large partners, management is planning to prioritize Hotel profit over Hotel revenue growth in 2018," Kelly wrote in a note to investors.

TripAdvisor plans to move away from hotel revenue and focus on non-hotel channels, such as its restaurant and attractions segment over the next year.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said its 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be flat compared to its 2017 guidance, though still exceeding the Street's expectations.

TripAdvisor's stock was up 25.07% for the year.