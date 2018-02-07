Finance :  Twitter is surging ahead of earnings (TWTR)

news

Twitter is schedule to announce its fourth-quarter results ahead of Thursday's opening bell.

Shares are up 4.75% on Wednesday.

Watch Twitter's stock price move in real time here.



Shares of Twitter are surging, up 4.75% at $26.44 apiece, ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings, which are scheduled to be released ahead of Thursday's opening bell. Investors are anxious to see whether the company's better-than-expected third-quarter results will be part of a turnaround for the embattled company or a one-off event.

Here are the key figures to watch in Twitter's earnings report, according to Bloomberg data:

Adjusted earnings per share : $0.14

Revenue : $686.4 million

Net income : $102.35 million

Monthly Active Users: 2 million ( Wall Street estimate cited by RBC)

Last quarter, the company said that it had overstated its monthly active users since late 2014 because it included users from a third-party, text-based app related to Fabric, its now-shuttered developer platform. Still, the company reported that it added 4 million monthly users and grew its daily users by 15% compared to the previous quarter.

Its monthly user growth will be a key focus for investors this quarter, said RBC Analyst Mark Mahaney.

Twitter has had trouble attracting new users to its platform. It was the second least popular service among all the big social media apps, behind Snapchat, an RBC consumer survey found. Twitter also had the lowest customer satisfaction levels compared to other social media platforms, the survey revealed.