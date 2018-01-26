Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Twitter spikes after unconfirmed Salesforce takeover rumor (TWTR, CRM)


Finance Twitter spikes after unconfirmed Salesforce takeover rumor (TWTR, CRM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's a much needed boost for Twitter's struggling stock price — and wouldn't be the first time Salesforce has considered a purchase.

Twitter stock price play

Twitter stock price

(Markets Insider)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Gethsemane Garden Inside the exclusive cemetery in Ghana where the rich...bullet
2 Jamie Dimon JP Morgan Chase is ready to expand to Ghana and Kenyabullet
3 Crpto-Business This 16-year-old Ghanaian makes millions from bitcoinbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance $400 million of cryptocurrency disappeared on a Japanese exchange — and no one knows what happened
Tesla electric motors.
Finance Tesla's Model 3 problems reveal a hidden cost in electric cars (TSLA)
Huw Edwards is one of four BBC presenters taking a pay cut.
Finance At least 6 top male BBC news presenters are in talks to take a pay cut
H&amp;R Block is one of the most popular services for filing your taxes.
Finance How to use H&R Block to file your taxes for free in 2018