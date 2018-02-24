Finance :  UBS found a surprising driver of stock market returns — and these 15 stocks could be set to benefit

Retail and tech are industries that rely heavily on employee motivation. Here is a list of companies in those sectors that get the most out of each employee.
Employee motivation may not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering which stocks will perform well. But according to UBS, it's a key factor for certain companies that investors should be paying attention to.
"In sectors where human capital is a significant component of firm value, companies with relatively higher employee motivation have a competitive advantage which should result in improved financial statement quality and growth over the long term," analyst Oliver Antrobus wrote in the note.
UBS looked at Glassdoor employee ratings of companies, and found a strong correlation between employee satisfaction and future financial results.
A UBS graph shows that companies with relatively high Glassdoor employee satisfaction scores yield excess returns relative to portfolios of retailing stocks. The reverse is true for companies with poor Glassdoor scores.
A Glassdoor rating of 3 indicates that employee satisfaction is average. A rating of 5 shows the most satisfaction, and 1 the worst.
Here is UBS' list of fifteen promising stocks of companies with high employee satisfaction:
Glassdoor Score: 3.85
Sector: Retailing
Ticker: COST-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 3.62
Sector: Retailing
Ticker: HD-US
Rating: Buy
Glasdoor Rating: 3.54
Sector: Retailing
Ticker: TJX-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 3.46
Sector: Retailing
Ticker: Low-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.43
Sector: Tech
Ticker: ADBE-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.42
Sector: Tech
Ticker: CRM-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.40
Sector: Tech
Ticker: NTAP-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.20
Sector: Tech
Ticker: MSFT-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.17
Sector: Tech
Ticker: CSCO-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.06
Sector: Tech
Ticker: AAPL-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 4.01
Sector: Tech
Ticker: EXPE-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 3.99
Sector: Tech
Ticker: AMZN-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 3.98
Sector: Tech
Ticker: INTC-US
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 3.81
Sector: Tech
Ticker: 4689-JP
Rating: Buy
Glassdoor Rating: 3.71
Sector: Tech
Ticker: EBAY-US
Rating: Buy