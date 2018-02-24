Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  UBS found a surprising driver of stock market returns — and these 15 stocks could be set to benefit


  • Published:

Retail and tech are industries that rely heavily on employee motivation. Here is a list of companies in those sectors that get the most out of each employee.

A Costco worker arranges meat in a display at a Costco Warehouse store March, 2, 2006 in Richmond, California. Costco Wholesale Corporation, the nation's largest warehouse club operator, reported an 11 percent increase in quarterly sales, beating second quarter estimates.

  • In sectors that rely on human capital, employee satisfaction can be a big driver of company success.
  • Glassdoor ratings and company performance are well correlated, according to UBS.
  • The Swiss bank identified 15 companies that have high Glassdoor ratings that investors should consider.


Employee motivation may not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering which stocks will perform well. But according to UBS, it's a key factor for certain companies that investors should be paying attention to.

"In sectors where human capital is a significant component of firm value, companies with relatively higher employee motivation have a competitive advantage which should result in improved financial statement quality and growth over the long term," analyst Oliver Antrobus wrote in the note.

UBS looked at Glassdoor employee ratings of companies, and found a strong correlation between employee satisfaction and future financial results.

A UBS graph shows that companies with relatively high Glassdoor employee satisfaction scores yield excess returns relative to portfolios of retailing stocks. The reverse is true for companies with poor Glassdoor scores.

(UBS)

A Glassdoor rating of 3 indicates that employee satisfaction is average. A rating of 5 shows the most satisfaction, and 1 the worst.

Here is UBS' list of fifteen promising stocks of companies with high employee satisfaction:

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Score: 3.85

Sector: Retailing

Ticker: COST-US

Rating: Buy



Home Depot, Inc.

Home Depot, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 3.62

Sector: Retailing

Ticker: HD-US

Rating: Buy



TJX Companies Inc.

TJX Companies Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glasdoor Rating: 3.54

Sector: Retailing

Ticker: TJX-US

Rating: Buy



Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 3.46

Sector: Retailing

Ticker: Low-US

Rating: Buy



Adobe Systems Incorporated

Adobe Systems Incorporated

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.43

Sector: Tech

Ticker: ADBE-US

Rating: Buy



Salesforce.com, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.42

Sector: Tech

Ticker: CRM-US

Rating: Buy



NetApp, Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.40

Sector: Tech

Ticker: NTAP-US

Rating: Buy



Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.20

Sector: Tech

Ticker: MSFT-US

Rating: Buy



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.17

Sector: Tech

Ticker: CSCO-US

Rating: Buy



Apple Inc.

Apple Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.06

Sector: Tech

Ticker: AAPL-US

Rating: Buy



Expedia, Inc.

Expedia, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 4.01

Sector: Tech

Ticker: EXPE-US

Rating: Buy



Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 3.99

Sector: Tech

Ticker: AMZN-US

Rating: Buy



Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 3.98

Sector: Tech

Ticker: INTC-US

Rating: Buy



Yahoo Japan Corporation

Yahoo Japan Corporation

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 3.81

Sector: Tech

Ticker: 4689-JP

Rating: Buy



eBay Inc.

eBay Inc.

(Markets Insider)

Glassdoor Rating: 3.71

Sector: Tech

Ticker: EBAY-US

Rating: Buy



