Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Finance
Lifestyle
Politics
Sports
Strategy
Tech
Go to Pulse.com.gh
Prof. Mike Ocquaye
Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed to January 7
close
Home
>
Business Insider
>
Finance
>
Finance : United Continental jumps after reporting high traffic in December (UAL)
Finance
United Continental jumps after reporting high traffic in December (UAL)
Published:
10.01.2018
Kimberly Chin
Print
eMail
United Continental Holdings' stock popped after it announced a good holiday season.
play
null
(Wikimedia Commons)
Tweet
news
Shares of
United Continental
rose 6.57% on Wednesday after news that its traffic increased in December.
The airline reported that its traffic increased 2.7% last month, and its consolidated capacity increased 3.7% year-over-year.
The company also said its fourth-quarter sales were flat, exceeding its earlier guidance that its revenue would fall 2%.
United also announced on Wednesday that it is opening up
half a dozen new routes
to domestic destinations in California, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wisconsin.
United's stock is trading at $72.96 per share and is up 5.79% this year.
You can see United's stock price move in real time here.
To read about how competitor American Airlines is changing its uniform and image, click here.
|
Like Pulse Ghana Business Insider
|
Follow Pulse Ghana Business Insider
|
Follow Pulse Ghana Business Insider
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
Subscribe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
Back to Article
Tweet
Top Articles
1
Lifestyle
How Michael Essien spends his money
2
Finance
The 13 richest footballers in the world
3
Finance
6 habits of great entrepreneurs you need to adopt now
Go to Pulse.com.gh
Finance
Tesla's largest US Supercharger station has a plush, private customer lounge in the middle of a folksy California town — take a look inside
Finance
Nvidia clarifies an earlier statement that sent the stock sliding (NVDA)
Finance
STOCKS FALL FROM RECORD HIGH: Here's what you need to know
Finance
5,000 bags are still waiting at New York's JFK airport days after a pipe burst and caused a flood
Pulse.com.gh – News and Entertainment
Choose Edition:
United States
United Kingdom
Available on
© 2018 Pulse.com.gh
Home
News
Business
Filla
Lifestyle
Sports
Football
Boxing
Athletics
Basketball
Tennis
About Us
About Us
Advertise
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
Youtube