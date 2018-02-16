Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Wall Street CEOs got big raises — here's much Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein, and other top bankers are making


Coming off a strong year in 2017, Wall Street CEOs got big raises this past month. Here's much Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein, and other top bankers are making.

(AP Images)

Wall Street banks are coming off a strong year in 2017, and their company boards are rewarding the chief executives with fat pay raises.

Despite a lousy year in trading beset by record-low volatility, each of the big banks — buoyed by strong performance in their investment banking, wealth management, and retail banking operations — posted strong adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations.

With bonus season now out of the way for the rest of bank employees, the CEOs have now been awarded their pay packages. And given the strong overall performance last year, they're quite generous.

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat saw his total compensation increase 48% to $23 million, the bank announced in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. Citi stock increased 25.2% in 2017.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein saw his pay bumped 9% to $24 million, the bank announced in a similar filing on Friday. Goldman Sachs stock price increased 6.4% in 2017.

Here's how much the each of the big bank CEOs earned for 2017 — including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, but not including Wells Fargo's Tim Sloan, who just finished his first full year as CEO and whose pay hasn't been reported.

The CEOs are ordered by total awarded compensation, from lowest to highest.

Note: All compensation figures are as reported in filings to the SEC or as confirmed by the bank. They include both current and deferred compensation awards.

Michael Corbat, Citigroup, $23 million

(REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

Base salary: $1.5 million

Cash bonus: $6.45 million

Stock bonus: $15.05 million

Total: $23 million

Increase from 2016: 48%

Citi 2017 stock price increase: 25.2%



Brian Moynihan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, $23 million

(REUTERS / Bobby Yip)

Base salary: $1.5 million

Cash bonus: --

Stock bonus: $21.5 million

Total: $23 million

Increase from 2016: 15%

Bank of America 2017 stock price increase: 33.6%



Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs, $24 million

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Base salary: $2 million

Cash bonus: $4.4 million

Stock bonus: $17.6 million

Total: $24 million

Increase from 2016: 9%

Goldman Sachs 2017 stock price increase: 6.4%



James Gorman, Morgan Stanley, $27.1 million

(Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Base salary: $1.5 million

Cash bonus: $11.6 million

Stock bonus: $14 million

Total: $27.1 million

Increase from 2016: 20%

Morgan Stanley 2017 stock price increase: 24.2%



Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $29.5 million

(Reuters)

Base salary: $1.5 million

Cash bonus: $5 million

Stock bonus: $23 million

Total: $29.5 million

Increase from 2016: 5%

JPMorgan 2017 stock price increase: 23.9%



