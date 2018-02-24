Finance :  Warren Buffett has some advice for anyone flying to Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

news

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting is held each year in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 2018 meeting will take place on May 5.

Warren Buffett says shareholders may want to consider flying into Kansas City and driving to Omaha to save money.



Each year, investors converge on Omaha, Nebraska to attend Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, commonly referred to as "Woodstock for capitalists."

In his annual letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett shared some advice for anyone flying into Omaha the weekend of May 5 for the annual pilgrimage.

"Keep in mind that most airlines substantially increase prices for the Berkshire weekend," Buffett wrote.

"If you are coming from far away, compare the cost of flying to Kansas City vs. Omaha. The drive between the two cities is about 2 1⁄2 hours, and it may be that Kansas City can save you significant money. The savings for a couple could run to $1,000 or more. Spend that money with us."

It appears Buffett is on to something. A quick search on price-compare website Kayak shows flying into Omaha is definitely more expensive than flying into Kansas City and driving (unless you take discount airline Frontier). Don't forget, prices will probably go up as the even draws nearer.

Here's a breakdown of the cost of flying into Omaha ($991):

And for flying to Kansas City and driving ($381):