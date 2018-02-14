Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Apple (AAPL)


Finance Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loads up on more Apple (AAPL)

  • Published:

Buffett is betting big on Apple

warren buffett play

warren buffett

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

  • Berkshire Hathaway upped its investment in Apple, documents filed Wednesday show.
  • Warren Buffett's firm also added to its stake in two banks, while shaving its holdings of Wells Fargo.


Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has upped its bet on Apple, regulatory documents filed Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter, the Nebraska-based firm upped its holdings of Apple by 23% to 31.2 million shares. It's stake is now worth $165.3 million, according to analysis by Bloomberg.

The positions are from a public document known as a 13F, which funds must file every quarter.

According to the filing, Berkshire also raised its holdings of BNY Mellon, Monsanto, and US Bank, while decreasing its investments in IBM, General Motors, Sanofi, American Airlines, and Wells Fargo.

Earlier this year, the company lost as much as $2.4 billion on paper thanks to Wells Fargo’s stock slumped, which occurred after the bank received a rare growth ban from the Federal Reserve. Earlier Wednesday, Berkshire's vice chairman, Charlie Munger, said government regulators should ease up on the embattled bank.

It’s not clear when in the quarter the company bought or sold shares of Wells Fargo — or any of the listed equities —as the filing requirements are only four times per year.

Buffett is famously a fan of diet coke, and the company has not changed its holdings of Coca-Cola, maintaining its 400 million share holding worth $18.4 billion.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance 5 things that used to be free in Ghana but now cost moneybullet
2 Finance Netflix jumps after announcing a deal with famed 'Glee'...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Reactions to the video on Twitter were split.
Finance A Lufthansa passenger filmed a 'demonic' child screaming for 8 hours on a flight — and people are horrified
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
Finance Goldman Sachs CEO gives Trump credit for the economy, says it's better than if Hillary Clinton won (GS)
An image of the damaged engine from the United Airlines Boeing 777.
Finance Why you shouldn't freak out if your plane loses an engine
null
Finance We asked Jamie Dimon why JPMorgan is forming a new healthcare company with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway — here's what he said (JPM, AMZN)