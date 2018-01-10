Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Warren Buffett says bitcoin 'definitely will come to a bad ending'


Finance Warren Buffett says bitcoin 'definitely will come to a bad ending'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"We don't own any; we're not short any," Buffett said. "We'll never have a position in them."

null play

null

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • Of cryptocurrencies, Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, said: "What's going on definitely will come to a bad ending."
  • Buffett told CNBC the firm would never have a position in cryptocurrencies.


Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said Wednesday that the firm had no interest in jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

"We don't own any; we're not short any," Buffett said in an interview on CNBC. "We'll never have a position in them."

Of options trades that would profit from price declines, he added: "If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth."

"What's going on definitely will come to a bad ending," he said.

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that surged 1,327% in 2017 to become the largest, is off to a shaky start this year along with Ripple's XRP, while ether, the second-largest, has risen to all-time highs.

Buffett's comments came a day after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he regretted calling bitcoin a "fraud."

Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway remained focused on identifying good businesses and investing in them.

The conglomerate announced Wednesday that it would expand its board of directors to 14 members, adding Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain. Buffett and Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman, will keep their positions on the board.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle How Michael Essien spends his moneybullet
2 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
3 Finance 6 habits of great entrepreneurs you need to adopt nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The logo of blockchain company Ripple is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto.
Finance Ripple's XRP is the hot new cryptocurrency — here's how you buy it
Jeff Bezos is worth $81 billion.
Finance Meet the 9 richest people in the world, who have a combined fortune of $674 billion
Check out the snorkeling and kayaking in Kapaa, Hawaii.
Finance Forget New York — here are the 10 places in the US everyone will be visiting in 2018, according to travelers
Ripple XRP price
Finance Ripple's XRP loses half its value in less than a week