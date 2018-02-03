Finance :  We spoke to Wall Street's top young headhunters — here are their best pieces of advice for job candidates

news
Business Insider recently compiled a list of the top headhunters on Wall Street age 40 and under, and in the process we asked many of them the same question: What do you look for in candidates?
One recruiter said that a great strategy when going into banking is to specialize in an area that isn't completely saturated.
Banks are massive and can be intimidating — and not all sectors are as valued as others. If you're at an investment bank that is already overrun with talented associates and vice presidents covering technology, consider a different industry or even middle-market transactions.
"Do your best to find an area or sector that is both underpenetrated and niche-y, but it also needs to be valued by the bank," one headhunter told us. "Find a sector to cover that has upward running room."
Here's what others had to say about how to land coveted Wall Street positions:
- Be agile, and don't shy away from strenuous projects: "People are looking for individuals who are more agile and flexible than they ever have before," a recruiter told us. "I’m very attracted to candidates who have been through significant difficulties."
- Demonstrate investing prowess — even if that's just having smart analysis and opinions of the deals that senior bankers are actually running: "I look for those that are already thinking like an investor and have opinions and their own point of view on the deals they’ve worked on."
- Transparency is crucial in developing a healthy relationship with a recruiter: "Kids just not being honest with me or other recruiters — that, to me, is huge," one headhunter said. "As long as your open with me that’ll be good in my book."
- If you want to rise to the top, don't move around too much: "Someone who jumps around today, that doesn’t read very well for a senior level," they said. "However, the healthy thing is to figure out what it is you want to apply yourself to and drive after that."