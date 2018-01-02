Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance Weight Watchers is rising after announcing DJ Khaled as a spokesperson (WTW)

Weight Watchers stock is rising sharply in the new year with help from its celebrity spokespeople.

With the new year comes New Year's resolutions, which is good news for Weight Watchers. The company is trading 4.74% higher to $45.75 as stocks begin trading for the first time in 2018.

The company announced its new "Freestyle" program in December and has been using its celebrity spokespeople to promote the new product in a time when people are looking to change their eating habits in the new year.

Weight Watchers announced DJ Khaled, the musician and social media star, as a new ambassador for the brand on Monday via Twitter:

Oprah has long been a promoter of Weight Watchers. The TV star owns 10% of the company's stock and has made about $300 million from the company as its shares have risen about 700% since she invested in 2015.

The stock was up 300% last year.

