Finance :  What Americans spend on an engagement ring in each state, ranked from lowest to highest

An engagement ring is an expensive purchase — Americans spend $6,351 on average.

But when broken down by state, the average amount ranges from $3,518 to $10,241.

People in California spend the most on engagement rings, while those in Utah spend the least.

Americans on average spend $6,351 on an engagement ring, according to The Knot's 2017 Real Weddings Study.

We asked the sales team at Ritani, an online diamond retailer that specializes in engagement rings, to dive deeper into the statistics and find the average price paid for an engagement ring across the US in 2017.

Many factors go into pricing a diamond engagement ring. Diamonds are graded and priced based on the "four Cs," which are cut, carat, color, and clarity. Each of those can affect the price. A 1-carat round-shaped diamond with an "ideal" cut grade, for example, can range from about $2,000 up to $12,857 at Ritani depending on its grade for clarity and color.

Below we've ranked the average amount of money spent on an engagement ring in each state, from lowest to highest.

51. Utah: $3,518

50. Vermont: $3,941

49. New Hampshire: $4,053

48. West Virginia: $4,352

47. Mississippi: $4,772

46. South Dakota: $4,832

45. Nevada: $4,944

44. New Mexico: $5,089

43. Kentucky: $5,170

42. North Dakota: $5,436

41. Minnesota: $5,630

40. Nebraska: $5,818

39. Maryland: $5,972

38. Rhode Island: $6,109

37. Tennessee: $6,116

36. Louisiana: $6,294

35. Colorado: $6,310

34. Arizona: $6,310

33. Kansas: $6,318

32. Virginia: $6,329

31. Alaska: $6,414

30. Ohio: $6,454

29. Oklahoma: $6,584

28. Pennsylvania: $6,627

27. Oregon: $6,664

26. Idaho: $6,790

25. Maine: $6,813

24. New Jersey: $6,969

23. Arkansas: $6,971

22. Georgia: $7,059

21. Wyoming: $7,154

20. Washington: $7,160

19. Missouri: $7,467

18. Montana: $7,471

17. Hawaii: $7,491

16. Alabama: $7,521

15. Indiana: $7,558

14. Connecticut: $7,810

13. Michigan: $7,817

12. Florida: $8,022

11. New York: $8,092

10. Illinois: $8,138

9. Iowa: $8,150

8. Texas: $8,194

7. Delaware: $8,403

6. Massachusetts: $8,426

5. South Carolina: $8,599

4. Washington, DC: $8,695

3. Wisconsin: $8,766

2. North Carolina: $9,225

1. California: $10,241