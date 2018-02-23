Finance :  What Americans spend on an engagement ring in each state, ranked from lowest to highest

news
- An engagement ring is an expensive purchase — Americans spend $6,351 on average.
- But when broken down by state, the average amount ranges from $3,518 to $10,241.
- People in California spend the most on engagement rings, while those in Utah spend the least.
Americans on average spend $6,351 on an engagement ring, according to The Knot's 2017 Real Weddings Study.
We asked the sales team at Ritani, an online diamond retailer that specializes in engagement rings, to dive deeper into the statistics and find the average price paid for an engagement ring across the US in 2017.
Many factors go into pricing a diamond engagement ring. Diamonds are graded and priced based on the "four Cs," which are cut, carat, color, and clarity. Each of those can affect the price. A 1-carat round-shaped diamond with an "ideal" cut grade, for example, can range from about $2,000 up to $12,857 at Ritani depending on its grade for clarity and color.
Below we've ranked the average amount of money spent on an engagement ring in each state, from lowest to highest.
51. Utah: $3,518
50. Vermont: $3,941
49. New Hampshire: $4,053
48. West Virginia: $4,352
47. Mississippi: $4,772
46. South Dakota: $4,832
45. Nevada: $4,944
44. New Mexico: $5,089
43. Kentucky: $5,170
42. North Dakota: $5,436
41. Minnesota: $5,630
40. Nebraska: $5,818
39. Maryland: $5,972
38. Rhode Island: $6,109
37. Tennessee: $6,116
36. Louisiana: $6,294
35. Colorado: $6,310
34. Arizona: $6,310
33. Kansas: $6,318
32. Virginia: $6,329
31. Alaska: $6,414
30. Ohio: $6,454
29. Oklahoma: $6,584
28. Pennsylvania: $6,627
27. Oregon: $6,664
26. Idaho: $6,790
25. Maine: $6,813
24. New Jersey: $6,969
23. Arkansas: $6,971
22. Georgia: $7,059
21. Wyoming: $7,154
20. Washington: $7,160
19. Missouri: $7,467
18. Montana: $7,471
17. Hawaii: $7,491
16. Alabama: $7,521
15. Indiana: $7,558
14. Connecticut: $7,810
13. Michigan: $7,817
12. Florida: $8,022
11. New York: $8,092
10. Illinois: $8,138
9. Iowa: $8,150
8. Texas: $8,194
7. Delaware: $8,403
6. Massachusetts: $8,426
5. South Carolina: $8,599
4. Washington, DC: $8,695
3. Wisconsin: $8,766
2. North Carolina: $9,225
1. California: $10,241
