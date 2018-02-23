Home > Business Insider > Finance >

What Americans spend on an engagement ring in each state, ranked from lowest to highest


What Americans spend on an engagement ring in each state, ranked from lowest to highest

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Americans on average spend $6,351 on an engagement ring. See where your state ranks.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring has been called "priceless." play

Meghan Markle's engagement ring has been called "priceless."

(Handout/Getty Images)

  • An engagement ring is an expensive purchase — Americans spend $6,351 on average.
  • But when broken down by state, the average amount ranges from $3,518 to $10,241.
  • People in California spend the most on engagement rings, while those in Utah spend the least.

Americans on average spend $6,351 on an engagement ring, according to The Knot's 2017 Real Weddings Study.

We asked the sales team at Ritani, an online diamond retailer that specializes in engagement rings, to dive deeper into the statistics and find the average price paid for an engagement ring across the US in 2017.

Many factors go into pricing a diamond engagement ring. Diamonds are graded and priced based on the "four Cs," which are cut, carat, color, and clarity. Each of those can affect the price. A 1-carat round-shaped diamond with an "ideal" cut grade, for example, can range from about $2,000 up to $12,857 at Ritani depending on its grade for clarity and color.

Below we've ranked the average amount of money spent on an engagement ring in each state, from lowest to highest.

51. Utah: $3,518

51. Utah: $3,518

51. Utah: $3,518

(Shutterstock)


50. Vermont: $3,941

50. Vermont: $3,941

50. Vermont: $3,941

(FJH Photography/Flickr/Attribution)


49. New Hampshire: $4,053

49. New Hampshire: $4,053

49. New Hampshire: $4,053

(Pavel Yavnik/Shutterstock)


48. West Virginia: $4,352

48. West Virginia: $4,352

48. West Virginia: $4,352

(Telechhe via Flickr)


47. Mississippi: $4,772

47. Mississippi: $4,772

47. Mississippi: $4,772

(WeAre / Shutterstock)


46. South Dakota: $4,832

46. South Dakota: $4,832

46. South Dakota: $4,832

(Sean McGrath/Flickr)


45. Nevada: $4,944

45. Nevada: $4,944

45. Nevada: $4,944

(Flickr / Tom French)


44. New Mexico: $5,089

44. New Mexico: $5,089

44. New Mexico: $5,089

(John White/Flickr/Attribution)


43. Kentucky: $5,170

43. Kentucky: $5,170

43. Kentucky: $5,170

(J Dimas/Flickr/Attribution)


42. North Dakota: $5,436

42. North Dakota: $5,436

42. North Dakota: $5,436

(Sarah Jacobs)


41. Minnesota: $5,630

41. Minnesota: $5,630

41. Minnesota: $5,630

(Paul Vincent Dimaranan/Flickr/Attribution)


40. Nebraska: $5,818

40. Nebraska: $5,818

40. Nebraska: $5,818

(ilovebutter/Flickr/Attribution)


39. Maryland: $5,972

39. Maryland: $5,972

39. Maryland: $5,972

(Shutterstock)


38. Rhode Island: $6,109

38. Rhode Island: $6,109

38. Rhode Island: $6,109

(Jason Corey/Flickr/Attribution)


37. Tennessee: $6,116

37. Tennessee: $6,116

37. Tennessee: $6,116

(Shutterstock)


36. Louisiana: $6,294

36. Louisiana: $6,294

36. Louisiana: $6,294

(Rowena of the Rants/Flickr/Attribution)


35. Colorado: $6,310

35. Colorado: $6,310

35. Colorado: $6,310

(Shutterstock)


34. Arizona: $6,310

34. Arizona: $6,310

34. Arizona: $6,310

(Mark Guim/Flickr/Attribution)


33. Kansas: $6,318

33. Kansas: $6,318

33. Kansas: $6,318

(Susan Solinski/Flickr/Attribution)


32. Virginia: $6,329

32. Virginia: $6,329

32. Virginia: $6,329

(Shutterstock)


31. Alaska: $6,414

31. Alaska: $6,414

31. Alaska: $6,414

(Shutterstock / Guas)


30. Ohio: $6,454

30. Ohio: $6,454

30. Ohio: $6,454

(Pavel Yavnik/Shutterstock)


29. Oklahoma: $6,584

Melania Trump models her wedding ring at a red carpet event in New York City on March 9, 2010. play

Melania Trump models her wedding ring at a red carpet event in New York City on March 9, 2010.

(Shutterstock)


28. Pennsylvania: $6,627

28. Pennsylvania: $6,627

28. Pennsylvania: $6,627

(Shutterstock)


27. Oregon: $6,664

27. Oregon: $6,664

27. Oregon: $6,664

(Steve Finn/Getty)


26. Idaho: $6,790

26. Idaho: $6,790

26. Idaho: $6,790

(Shutterstock)


25. Maine: $6,813

25. Maine: $6,813

25. Maine: $6,813

(Shutterstock)


24. New Jersey: $6,969

24. New Jersey: $6,969

24. New Jersey: $6,969

(Shutterstock)


23. Arkansas: $6,971

23. Arkansas: $6,971

23. Arkansas: $6,971

(Flickr / Azchael)


22. Georgia: $7,059

22. Georgia: $7,059

22. Georgia: $7,059

(Shutterstock)


21. Wyoming: $7,154

21. Wyoming: $7,154

21. Wyoming: $7,154

(Shutterstock)


20. Washington: $7,160

20. Washington: $7,160

20. Washington: $7,160

(Shutterstock)


19. Missouri: $7,467

19. Missouri: $7,467

19. Missouri: $7,467

(Shutterstock)


18. Montana: $7,471

18. Montana: $7,471

18. Montana: $7,471

(Shutterstock)


17. Hawaii: $7,491

17. Hawaii: $7,491

17. Hawaii: $7,491

(Shutterstock)


16. Alabama: $7,521

16. Alabama: $7,521

16. Alabama: $7,521

(Shutterstock)


15. Indiana: $7,558

15. Indiana: $7,558

15. Indiana: $7,558

(Shutterstock)


14. Connecticut: $7,810

14. Connecticut: $7,810

14. Connecticut: $7,810

(Shutterstock)


13. Michigan: $7,817

13. Michigan: $7,817

13. Michigan: $7,817

(Shutterstock)


12. Florida: $8,022

12. Florida: $8,022

12. Florida: $8,022

(Shutterstock)


11. New York: $8,092

11. New York: $8,092

11. New York: $8,092

(Shutterstock)


10. Illinois: $8,138

10. Illinois: $8,138

10. Illinois: $8,138

(Shutterstock)


9. Iowa: $8,150

9. Iowa: $8,150

9. Iowa: $8,150

(Shutterstock)


8. Texas: $8,194

8. Texas: $8,194

8. Texas: $8,194

(Shutterstock)


7. Delaware: $8,403

7. Delaware: $8,403

7. Delaware: $8,403

(Shutterstock)


6. Massachusetts: $8,426

6. Massachusetts: $8,426

6. Massachusetts: $8,426

(Shutterstock)


5. South Carolina: $8,599

5. South Carolina: $8,599

5. South Carolina: $8,599

(Shutterstock)


4. Washington, DC: $8,695

4. Washington, DC: $8,695

4. Washington, DC: $8,695

(Shutterstock)


3. Wisconsin: $8,766

3. Wisconsin: $8,766

3. Wisconsin: $8,766

(Shutterstock)


2. North Carolina: $9,225

2. North Carolina: $9,225

2. North Carolina: $9,225

(Michael Buckner/Getty)


1. California: $10,241

1. California: $10,241

1. California: $10,241

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)


