Finance :  What you need to know on Wall Street today

Stocks are once again getting creamed as a volatile week rages on. The markets rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow closing up 567 points, or 2.3%. But by Thursday, the index of large companies including Boeing and Apple returned to the red for 2018.

The chief strategist at a $695 billion money manager tells us why "we're at a watershed point in markets." A hedge fund manager who makes a killing when stocks go haywire told us there's about to be a market avalanche. There's a "clear winner" for investors who want to cash in on the market's biggest fear, according to Citi.

But Goldman Sachs says there are two reasons why the volatility explosion that rocked markets won't happen again anytime soon.

Here's what else is happening today:

Goldman Sachs, long the investment bank for the ultra wealthy, is trying to build the ultimate financial destination for the masses. A big Morgan Stanley report shows how bitcoin is in danger of becoming a victim of its own success.

More bad news for Apple: The critical source code that allows iOS devices to boot up has leaked online — and Apple has confirmed it's real. And Barclays says that the company's battery scandal could have a big hit on iPhone sales.

