Finance :  What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

Upon first glance, Matt Moberg's background fits that of your traditional finance professional.

He got his MBA from a top-tier school, and became a certified public accountant (CPA) early in his career. After an internship at Franklin Templeton, he scored a full-time gig and eventually ascended the ranks over two decades to his current position as lead manager of the firm's $5 billion DynaTech fund.

But it's Moberg's undergraduate background as a European history major he says gives him an edge when it comes to assembling the perfect portfolio. You can read why here.

Elsewhere in finance news, there has been a shakeup at the top of one of billionaire Ken Griffin's stock-picking units. And female investment bankers at Barclays get bonuses that are 79% lower than men on average.

In markets news:

And in crypto news: