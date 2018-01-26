Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Wynn Resorts is tanking after CEO Steve Wynn is accused of sexual misconduct (WYNN)


The company is trading 6.39% lower on Friday to $188.00 after the report in the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Wynn Resort are tanking after allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO Steve Wynn were reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company is trading 6.39% lower on Friday to$188.00 after the report, which cited multiple women accusing the Las Vegas magnate of pressuring them into sex and sexualizing the workplace.

Wynn has denied the allegations, calling them "preposterous."

This story is developing, check back for more.

