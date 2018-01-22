Finance :  Xerox pops after reports that activist investors are pushing for its sale (XRX)

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Two of the company's biggest investors have pushed for a potential sale of the company.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

  • Shares of Xerox climbed on Monday before the bell after news that activist investors are pushing for a potential sale of the 111-year-old company.
  • Billionaires Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who are Xerox's biggest and third-biggest shareholders respectively, have banded together to push for the change, according to the Wall Street Journal. Collectively, they hold around 15% of Xerox's shares.
  • There have also been talks that investors are pushing to break Xerox's joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings that sells printers and copiers to the Asia-Pacific region.
  • Icahn has also asked for changes to management and the addition of four new board members. He submitted four nominations to the company's board of directors in December.
  • Shares of Xerox moved up as much as 4% to $32.62 on Monday morning. It was up 8.26% for the year.
