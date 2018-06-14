Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Ghana records its second lowest inflation rate since 2013


Finance Ghana records its second lowest inflation rate since 2013

  • Published:

The Consumer Price Inflation, measures the average change over time, in the general prices of goods and services.

play

Latest figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed a 0.2% increase in the country’s inflation from 9.6 per cent in April to 9.8% in May.

This means prices for goods and services for this period saw an increase. In May 2018 monthly change rate was 1.0% compared to 0.9% recorded in April 2018.

The figure represents the second lowest inflation rate recorded since 2013.

The Consumer Price Inflation, measures the average change over time, in the general prices of goods and services.

Acting Government Statistician, Baah Wadieh said the marginal increase is as a result of the combined rise in the rate of inflation of some food inflation subgroups, and some non-food inflation subgroups.

He explained that the food inflation subgroups included items like coffee, tea and cocoa, fruits, meat and meat products, while the non-food inflation subgroups captured items like clothing and footwear, recreation and culture, furnishings, household equipment.

Providing some figures, Mr Baah Wadieh stated that “The food inflation rate for May 2018 was 7.6%, representing a 0.2 % increase when compared with the 7.4% recorded in April 2018”.

He added that “the non-food inflation rate for May 2018, however, was 10.9%, representing a 0.3 % increase when compared with the 10.6% recorded in April 2018.”

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance These 19 African presidents earn higher salaries than...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance World Bank supports Ghana to reform pensions system
Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, speaks during a press conference.
Finance Tesla has surged more than 20% since Elon Musk warned of the 'short burn of the century' (TSLA)
ECB President Draghi waits to address EU Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels
Finance Euro slides after ECB says it will end its 2.5 trillion euro bond-buying program
Mario Draghi
Finance The European Central Bank just called time on its $3 trillion stimulus program