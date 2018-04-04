news

Bilateral trade between Ghana and the United States of America hit $1.7 billion ($1,771.4) in 2017

This represents 53.61% increase over the $1.1 billion ($1,153.2million) recorded in 2016.

$135.7m balance of trade in favour of US

Data published by the United States Census Bureau puts the total balance of trade in favour of the US, at $135.7 million.

73.45% improvement in balance of trade

The figure constitutes a 73.45% improvement, compared to the $510.8 million trade deficit recorded in 2016.

US exports to Ghana hits $885.7m in 2017

According to the information, the United States exported goods valued at $885.7 million to Ghana in 2017, representing a 6.45% increase over the $832 million recorded in 2016.

Ghana makes $750m from exports to US in 2017

On the other hand, Ghana more than doubled the value of exports to the US in 2017, raking in $750 million.

This represents a 133.50% increase, compared to the $321.2 million registered in 2016.

US exports to Ghana

US exports to Ghana are mainly industrial machinery, automobile, and electronics, among others.

Exports from Ghana to US

On the other hand, exports from Ghana to US are mainly agricultural products, as well as textiles.

Last year, exports under the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) alone rose to some $300 million.