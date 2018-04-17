news

Dissatisfied customers of Access bank Ghana are venting their spleen on the bank's poor banking services.

This development customers claim is frustrating and time consuming.

Although banks have the challenging task of managing customer experience in today's financial world, the Nigerian multinational commercial bank has paid a deaf ear to complains made by customers.

READ ALSO: These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40

A dissatisfied customer took to Facebook to share his experience.

The story is no different from Emmanuel K Dogbevi, he believes the mode in which the bank runs its transactions raises questions.

On the level of security, customers cannot even trust Access Bank Ghana. Another customer; Ansah-Addo Halifax says "I stopped banking with Access bank when the VISA card they gave me got hacked and alarming withdrawals made from my account.

READ ALSO: Why Ghanaian billionaires never get listed on Forbes Africa's rich list

Although banks in Ghana are re-strategizing to increase customers confidence and retention,Access Bank could care less even when complains are forwarded to the bank.

Ansah-Addo Halifax also recounts an unbearable experience as he says "the bank did NOTHING to help trace the source or investigate what went wrong. I withdrew my cash and walk to a more serious bank. The pain I felt is yet to fully go away".

In 2014, Access Bank Ghana formally launched its world-class and multi-channel contact centre to provide all round support for customers and other stakeholders, however customers are still unsatisfied with the bank's service delivery.

READ ALSO: Resigned Bank of Ghana governor lands a new job

Access Bank plc, commonly known as Access Bank, is a Nigerian multinational commercial bank, owned by Access Bank Group. It is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the national banking regulator.