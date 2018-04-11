Gold is nearing its best level in 4 years after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'

news

Gold spiked to session highs after President Donald Trump warned Russia to "Get ready."

The precious metal has extended its gains over the course of Wednesday morning

It's getting close to its best close in four years.

Gold spiked Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump warned Russia about its cooperation with the Syrian government, and extended its gains over the course of the morning. The precious metal is currently trading up 1.34% near $1,359 an ounce.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump tweeted. "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!" You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Wednesday's advance has the precious metal on track for its best close since March 2014. It would have to take out $1,366 for its highest print of 2018.

Gold is up more than 3% this year.