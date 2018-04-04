Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Gold jumps after China announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of US goods


Finance Gold jumps after China announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of US goods

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gold prices were up nearly 1% Wednesday morning.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

  • China announced a 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of US goods, including aircraft, autos and soybeans.
  • Gold prices spiked nearly 1% following the news.
  • Follow gold prices in real time here.

Gold prices jumped early Wednesday as nervous investors flocked to the safety of the yellow metal on the back of heightening trade war fears.

Gold was up 1.05% to $1,346.76 at 8:38 a.m. ET. A close above $1,358.00 would be the highest since August 2016.

The spike came shortly after China's Ministry of Commerce announced a 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of US exports. Among the 106 affected products are some of the biggest American exports to China, including aircraft, autos and soybeans.

The tariffs are meant to meant to penalize the US for its recently-announced taxes on Chinese steel and aluminum. The Trump administration, in attempt to punish China for alleged intellectual property theft, published a list on Tuesday night of about 1,300 additional Chinese exports that could be affected by a 25% tariff.

Gold prices are up 3.3% this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Screen Shot 2018 04 04 at 9.17.16 AM
Finance Alibaba is getting whacked as fears of a trade war heat up
Finance Ghana-US bilateral trade hits a record $1.7 billion
Trump Xi
Finance Trump says the US has already lost its trade war with China
Soybeans
Finance Soybeans are getting whacked after China announces tariffs