Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'


Finance Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gold is nearing its best close in four years.

Gold play

Gold

(Markets Insider)

  • Gold spiked to session highs after President Donald Trump warned Russia to "Get ready."
  • The precious metal is up 0.79% at $1,351 and ounce.
  • It's getting close to its best close in four years.

Gold spiked to session highs, trading up 0.79% at $1351 an ounce, Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump warned Russia about its cooperation with the Syrian regime.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump tweeted. "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!" You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Gold traders are paying close attention to the $1,358 level as a close above there would be the best for the precious metal since March 2014. It would have to take out $1,366 for its highest print of 2018.

Gold is up 3.6% so far this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Tesla's Model 3 is loaded with impressive features — but one...bullet
3 Finance Bugatti boss reveals what kind of people buy its $3 million...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

ruble
Finance The ruble is on track for its worst week since 1999 as Trump tells Russia: 'Get ready'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was surrounded by members of the media on Tuesday as he arrived to testify before a Senate joint hearing about the company’s use and protection of user data.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FB)
null
Finance British Airways' Avios scheme is closing down — here’s everything you need to know about your points
Karl-Erivan Haub of the retailer group Tengelmann, pictured in 2009.
Finance One of Germany's richest men is missing in the Swiss Alps