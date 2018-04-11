Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'


Finance Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gold is nearing its best close in four years.

Gold play

Gold

(Markets Insider)

  • Gold spiked to session highs after President Donald Trump warned Russia to "Get ready."
  • The precious metal is up 0.79% at $1,351 and ounce.
  • It's getting close to its best close in four years.

Gold spiked to session highs, trading up 0.79% at $1351 an ounce, Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump warned Russia about its cooperation with the Syrian government.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump tweeted. "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!" You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Gold traders are paying close attention to the $1,358 level as a close above there would be the best for the precious metal since March 2014. It would have to take out $1,366 for its highest print of 2018.

Gold is up 3.6% so far this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Tesla's Model 3 is loaded with impressive features — but one...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Oil is jumping after Trump tells Russia to 'get ready' for military action in Syria
Gold
Finance Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'
manila crowd
Finance Bitcoin investors fall into one of these 3 categories
ruble
Finance The ruble is on track for its worst week since 1999 as Trump tells Russia: 'Get ready'