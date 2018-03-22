Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Gucci is selling a rubber ice bucket that costs as much as 1,000 bags of ice


Finance Gucci is selling a rubber ice bucket that costs as much as 1,000 bags of ice

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The famous Italian fashion house has launched a $949 (£675) rubber tote bag that could easily double up as a handsome ice bucket.

Ice cold. play

Ice cold.

(Farfetch)

  • Gucci has launched a $949 (£675) rubber tote bag that would double up as a great ice bucket.
  • It has the same value as almost 1,000 bags of ice.
  • It's made of 100% rubber.


Have you ever looked disdainfully at your lacklustre ice bucket, wishing it could add a little pizzazz to the place?

Well, Gucci is here to take your money.

The famous Italian fashion house has launched a $949 (£675) rubber tote bag that could easily double up as a handsome ice bucket on those hot summer months.

The bag, which Farfetch says bridges "nostalgic references from the seventies and eighties with versatile and functional designs," is 100% rubber and made in Italy.

null play

null

(Farfetch)

It's perfect for chilling bottles of Champagne, or even carrying around your collection of Supreme bricks.

At the bottom of the bag you can see the words: "Guccification," "Sine Amore Nihil," "Summer MMXVII," and "XXV" — each phrase apparently holds special significance to Gucci, but we're not entirely sure why.

null play

null

(Farfetch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
null
Finance THE INSURTECH REPORT 2.0: The technologies disrupting the insurance industry and what incumbents can do to stay ahead
null
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Apple's era as an iPhone company is over — but there’s another business that’ll take its place (AAPL)
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin slides after reports of crackdown on the largest crypto exchange in the world