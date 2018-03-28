Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Hedge funds' favorite stocks are having a brutal month


Finance Hedge funds' favorite stocks are having a brutal month

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Back in December, Business Insider published a list of the stocks hedge funds love the most. And it's been a brutal month for the top 10 stocks.

Confused, worried trader play

Confused, worried trader

(Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

It's been a tough month for the darlings of the hedge fund investment world.

Back in December, Business Insider published a list of the stocks hedge funds love the most. And it's been a brutal few weeks for the 10 top stocks, with several down more than 10% in the last month. In comparison, the S&P 500 is down around 4%, and the Dow is down around 5%.

It's not all bad for hedge funds' bets, of course, with many of the market's favorite short trades benefitting from the recent volatility. Nvidia, a popular short target, is down 12% in the last month, for example. And Tesla's tumbling stock has made short sellers $1.9 billion in less than a month, as reported by my colleague Joe Ciolli.

And more generally, higher levels of dispersion, a measure which reflects how widely market returns are distributed, creates opportunities for investors. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, dispersion is the highest since 2009, when the market was just starting to recover from the financial crisis.

Still, it's been a rough month for some of the most popular stocks. Here's a look at the top stocks and their one month performance:

  1. Facebook: -16.2%
  2. Amazon: -6.6%
  3. Alibaba: -3.95%
  4. Alphabet: -10.5%
  5. Microsoft: -6%
  6. Time Warner: +0.47%
  7. Apple: -7.46%
  8. Bank of America: -9.5%
  9. NXP Semiconductors: -2.93%
  10. Citigroup: -10.7%
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang attends an event during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Nvidia's self-driving selloff is 'an overreaction' (NVDA)
The aftermath of Friday's Model X accident near Mountain View, California.
Finance A Tesla Model X caught on fire after crashing into a highway barrier — and Tesla has a theory about why the crash was so bad (TSLA)
elon tesla 1
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Tesla's slump could be the buying opportunity 'investors have been waiting for' (TSLA)
Puerto Vallarta is the most sought-after location for a vacation home in Mexico.
Finance 30 irresistible places Americans dream of owning a vacation home