Here are the 17 coolest new trucks and SUVs coming to market this year


New trucks and SUVs made a big splash at the New York Auto Show. Ford, GMC, Lincoln, Mercedes, Subaru, and Toyota all debuted their latest and greatest.

  • Trucks and SUVs remain the hottest sellers in the US auto market
  • As a result, these vehicles also dominate the lineups at auto shows.
  • The big story at the 2018 New York Auto Show centers around the new crossover SUVs that are headed to dealerships in the near future.

Trucks and SUVs dominate the top of the sales charts these days. And this dominance is reflected on the show floor at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

This year, the biggest story in New York is the slew of new crossover SUVs that made their world debuts at the show. This includes heavy hitters from the likes of Acura, Cadillac, Jaguar, Hyundai, Lincoln, Subaru, and Toyota.

There is also a solid lineup of newly introduced rugged off-roaders at the show including models from Ford, GMC, and Mercedes-Benz.

Here's a closer look at some of the coolest trucks and SUVs at the 2018 New York Auto Show which is open to the public until April 8.

Some heavy hitters to debut at the show include the 2019 Toyota RAV4 ...

... the 2019 Subaru Forester, ...

... The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, and...

.... The 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

Luxury brands also got in on the action. Acura introduced a pair of new crossovers with the all-new compact 2019 RDX, and ...

... the performance-oriented, mid-size 2019 MDX A-SPEC.

The compact 2019 Cadillac XT4 is making its world debut in New York ...

... as is the 2019 Lincoln Aviator.

The performance crossover SUVs are also making their presence felt. New York marked the global debuts of the 550-horsepower 2019 Jaguar F-PACE and ...

... the 590-horsepower, Ferrari-engined 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo.

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and ...

... the Hyundai Kona electric are both making their US debuts.

Rough and tumble off-roaders also made their presence felt at the show. The new GMC Sierra AT4 made its world debut.

The next generation Ram 1500 made an appearance.

As did the newly revived Ford Ranger.

Mercedes-Benz showed off their newly refreshed G-Class SUV while...

Range Rover displayed its limited production two-door SV Coupe.

