Here's the salary you need to be in the top 50% of earners in 30 major US cities

If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.
One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.
If you're earning at least $71,897 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $65,950 annually.
Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 30 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest.
All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.
30. Tampa, Florida: at least $51,115
29. Miami, Florida: at least $51,362
28. Orlando, Florida: at least $52,385
27. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $54,384
26. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $56,063
25. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,105
24. Detroit, Michigan: at least $56,142
23. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $58,075
22. Riverside, California: at least $58,236
21. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $59,780
20. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $59,979
19. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $60,260
18. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $61,385
17. Houston, Texas: $61,708
16. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $62,613
15. Dallas, Texas: at least $63,812
14. Sacramento, California: at least $64,052
13. Los Angeles, California: at least $65,950
12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $65,996
11. Chicago, Illinois: at least $66,020
10. Portland, Oregon: at least $68,676
9. San Diego, California: at least $70,824
8. New York City, New York: at least $71,897
7. Denver, Colorado: at least $71,926
6. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $73,231
5. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $76,788
4. Seattle, Washington: at least $78,612
3. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $82,380
2. Washington, DC: $95,843
1. San Francisco, California: at least $96,677
