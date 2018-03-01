Here's the salary you need to be in the top 50% of earners in 30 major US cities

news

If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.

One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.

If you're earning at least $71,897 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $65,950 annually.

Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 30 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest.

All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.

30. Tampa, Florida: at least $51,115

29. Miami, Florida: at least $51,362

28. Orlando, Florida: at least $52,385

27. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $54,384

26. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $56,063

25. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,105

24. Detroit, Michigan: at least $56,142

23. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $58,075

22. Riverside, California: at least $58,236

21. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $59,780

20. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $59,979

19. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $60,260

18. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $61,385

17. Houston, Texas: $61,708

16. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $62,613

15. Dallas, Texas: at least $63,812

14. Sacramento, California: at least $64,052

13. Los Angeles, California: at least $65,950

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $65,996

11. Chicago, Illinois: at least $66,020

10. Portland, Oregon: at least $68,676

9. San Diego, California: at least $70,824

8. New York City, New York: at least $71,897

7. Denver, Colorado: at least $71,926

6. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $73,231

5. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $76,788

4. Seattle, Washington: at least $78,612

3. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $82,380

2. Washington, DC: $95,843

1. San Francisco, California: at least $96,677