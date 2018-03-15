Here's the salary you need to be in the top 50% of earners in 50 major US cities

news

If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.

One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.

If you're earning at least $71,897 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $65,950 annually.

Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest.

All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.

50. New Orleans, Louisiana: $48,804

49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $49,809

48. Tampa, Florida: at least $51,115

47. Miami, Florida: at least $51,362

46. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,131

45. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $52,226

44. Orlando, Florida: at least $52,385

43. Buffalo, New York: $53,487

42. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $54,384

41. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $54,546

40. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $55,065

39. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $56,063

38. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,105

37. Detroit, Michigan: at least $56,142

36. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $56,750

35. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $56,840

34. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $58,029

33. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $58,075

32. Riverside, California: at least $58,236

31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $59,780

30. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $59,979

29. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $60,030

28. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $60,260

27. Columbus, Ohio: at least $60,294

26. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $61,385

25. Houston, Texas: $61,708

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $61,805

23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $61,948

22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $62,613

21. Richmond, Virginia: at least $62,929

20. Dallas, Texas: at least $63,812

19. Sacramento, California: at least $64,052

18. Los Angeles, California: at least $65,950

17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $65,996

16. Chicago, Illinois: at least $66,020

15. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $68,196

14. Portland, Oregon: at least $68,676

13. San Diego, California: at least $70,824

12. Austin, Texas: at least $71,000

11. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $71,685

10. New York City, New York: at least $71,897

9. Denver, Colorado: at least $71,926

8. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $72,559

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $73,231

6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $76,788

5. Seattle, Washington: at least $78,612

4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $82,380

3. Washington, DC: $95,843

2. San Francisco, California: at least $96,677

1. San Jose, California: at least $110,040