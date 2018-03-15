Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Here's the salary you need to be in the top 50% of earners in 50 major US cities


We've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest income needed.

(Shutterstock)

If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.

One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.

If you're earning at least $71,897 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $65,950 annually.

Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest.

All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.

50. New Orleans, Louisiana: $48,804

(Shutterstock/f11photo)


49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $49,809

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


48. Tampa, Florida: at least $51,115

(Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)


47. Miami, Florida: at least $51,362

(travelview/Shutterstock)


46. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,131

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


45. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $52,226

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)


44. Orlando, Florida: at least $52,385

(Shutterstock)


43. Buffalo, New York: $53,487

(iStock / Jacek_Sopotnicki)


42. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $54,384

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)


41. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $54,546

(silicon640c/Flickr)


40. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $55,065

(iStock)


39. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $56,063

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)


38. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,105

(Shutterstock)


37. Detroit, Michigan: at least $56,142

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


36. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $56,750

(Shutterstock)


35. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $56,840

(Shutterstock / Sean Pavone)


34. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $58,029

(Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock)


33. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $58,075

(Dreamframer/Shutterstock)


32. Riverside, California: at least $58,236

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)


31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $59,780

(Shutterstock)


30. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $59,979

(digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock)


29. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $60,030

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


28. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $60,260

(Flickr / Over-the-Rhine)


27. Columbus, Ohio: at least $60,294

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


26. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $61,385

(Wikimedia Commons)


25. Houston, Texas: $61,708

(Shutterstock)


24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $61,805

(Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)


23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $61,948

(Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock)


22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $62,613

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)


21. Richmond, Virginia: at least $62,929

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


20. Dallas, Texas: at least $63,812

(Shutterstock)


19. Sacramento, California: at least $64,052

(Shutterstock/milosk50)


18. Los Angeles, California: at least $65,950

(David Livingston/Getty Images)


17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $65,996

(Flickr/redclayproject)


16. Chicago, Illinois: at least $66,020

(Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)


15. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $68,196

(f11photo/Shutterstock)


14. Portland, Oregon: at least $68,676

(Shutterstock)


13. San Diego, California: at least $70,824

(Flickr/nathaninsandiego)


12. Austin, Texas: at least $71,000

(RoschetzkyProductions/Shutterstock)


11. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $71,685

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)


10. New York City, New York: at least $71,897

(dibrova/Shutterstock)


9. Denver, Colorado: at least $71,926

(Shutterstock)


8. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $72,559

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)


7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $73,231

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)


6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $76,788

(Tony Brooks/flickr)


5. Seattle, Washington: at least $78,612

(Shutterstock)


4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $82,380

(REUTERS)


3. Washington, DC: $95,843

(Francisco Diaz, Wikimedia Commons)


2. San Francisco, California: at least $96,677

(Flickr / David McSpadden)


1. San Jose, California: at least $110,040

(Facebook/VisitSanJose)


