Here's the salary you need to be in the top 50% of earners in 50 major US cities

If you're working toward earning a salary that will deem you "rich" in your city, it may take some time.
One benchmark you can use on your way to wealth: Making it into the top 50% of earners.
If you're earning at least $71,897 in New York City, you make more money than half the population there. You're also technically middle class. To make it into the top 50% of earners in Los Angeles, you need to bring in $65,950 annually.
Here, we've highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 50% in 50 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest.
All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.
50. New Orleans, Louisiana: $48,804 (Shutterstock/f11photo)
49. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $49,809 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
48. Tampa, Florida: at least $51,115 (Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)
47. Miami, Florida: at least $51,362 (travelview/Shutterstock)
46. Cleveland, Ohio: at least $52,131 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
45. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $52,226 (Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)
5. Florida (Shutterstock)
43. Buffalo, New York: $53,487 (iStock / Jacek_Sopotnicki)
42. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $54,384 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
41. Louisville, Kentucky: at least $54,546 (silicon640c/Flickr)
40. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $55,065 (iStock)
39. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: at least $56,063 (Tupungato/Shutterstock)
38. San Antonio, Texas: at least $56,105 (Shutterstock)
37. Detroit, Michigan: at least $56,142 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
36. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $56,750 (Shutterstock)
35. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $56,840 (Shutterstock / Sean Pavone)
34. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $58,029 (Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock)
33. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $58,075 (Dreamframer/Shutterstock)
32. Riverside, California: at least $58,236 (Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)
31. St. Louis, Missouri: at least $59,780 (Shutterstock)
30. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $59,979 (digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock)
29. Nashville, Tennessee: at least $60,030 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
28. Cincinnati, Ohio: at least $60,260 (Flickr / Over-the-Rhine)
Columbus, Ohio in 2017. (f11photo/Shutterstock)
26. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $61,385 (Wikimedia Commons)
25. Houston, Texas: $61,708 (Shutterstock)
24. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $61,805 (Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)
23. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $61,948 (Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock)
22. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $62,613 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
21. Richmond, Virginia: at least $62,929 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
20. Dallas, Texas: at least $63,812 (Shutterstock)
19. Sacramento, California: at least $64,052 (Shutterstock/milosk50)
18. Los Angeles, California: at least $65,950 (David Livingston/Getty Images)
17. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $65,996 (Flickr/redclayproject)
16. Chicago, Illinois: at least $66,020 (Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock)
15. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $68,196 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
14. Portland, Oregon: at least $68,676 (Shutterstock)
13. San Diego, California: at least $70,824 (Flickr/nathaninsandiego)
12. Austin, Texas: at least $71,000 (RoschetzkyProductions/Shutterstock)
11. Raleigh, North Carolina: at least $71,685 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
10. New York City, New York: at least $71,897 (dibrova/Shutterstock)
9. Denver, Colorado: at least $71,926 (Shutterstock)
8. Hartford, Connecticut: at least $72,559 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
7. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $73,231 (Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)
6. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $76,788 (Tony Brooks/flickr)
5. Seattle, Washington: at least $78,612 (Shutterstock)
4. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $82,380 (REUTERS)
3. Washington, DC: $95,843 (Francisco Diaz, Wikimedia Commons)
2. San Francisco, California: at least $96,677 (Flickr / David McSpadden)
1. San Jose, California: at least $110,040 (Facebook/VisitSanJose)