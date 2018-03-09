Home > Business Insider > Finance >

How much homes cost right now in the Hamptons, one of America's most elite summer vacation destinations


The Hamptons is home to celebrities, hedge fund managers, CEOs, socialites, and politicians. Here's the median asking price of houses for sale there right now.

A summer house in the Hamptons is the ultimate luxury.

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

  • The Hamptons is one of the most elite vacation destinations in America.
  • Many rich celebrities, hedge fund managers, CEOs, socialites, and politicians own multi-million dollar summer homes in the Hamptons.
  • The high volume of mansions in the Hamptons — and its waterfront locale — makes it one of the most expensive real estate markets in the US.

The Hamptons is the preeminent summer vacation destination in the tri-state area.

The Hamptons encompasses more than two dozen villages and hamlets on Long Island. While people live there year-round, it's the months between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend each year when visitors infuse the Hamptons with energy — and money.

The Hamptons is hallmarked by its countless famous and flush residents, including hedge fund managers, celebrities, CEOs, and socialites. Bill and Hillary Clinton have long vacationed on Georgica Beach in East Hampton. And Southampton even has its very own "Billionaire Lane" reserved for the rich and powerful.

Such prestige doesn't come cheap. At least seven towns in the Hamptons have a median home listing price of around $1 million. That means half the houses for sale in those places are priced under seven figures, and half are priced above. What's more, at least 11 towns have median home prices between $2.2 million to $5.6 million.

That's according to StreetEasy, which recently launched a new Hamptons platform, Out East, for sale and rental listings in the Hamptons. Out East provided Business Insider with a ranking of most expensive towns in the Hamptons based on median list price.

Below, we've featured the 21 towns in the Hamptons where the median list price is highest as of February 22, ranked from least expensive to most. Towns with fewer than 20 homes for sale were excluded from the list.

Hampton Bays

Hampton Bays play

Hampton Bays

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 109

Median list price: $799,000



Cutchogue (Nassau Point)

Cutchogue (Nassau Point) play

Cutchogue (Nassau Point)

(Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 21

Median list price: $949,000



Southold

Southold play

Southold

(Town & Country Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 26

Median list price: $997,000



East Quogue

East Quogue play

East Quogue

(Town & Country Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 95

Median list price: $1.15 million



Mattituck

Mattituck play

Mattituck

(Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 20

Median list price: $1.175 million



Shelter Island

Shelter Island play

Shelter Island

(Saunders & Associates via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 89

Median list price: $1.295 million



Westhampton

Westhampton play

Westhampton

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 80

Median list price: $1.297 million



Quiogue

Quiogue play

Quiogue

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 25

Median list price: $1.325 million



Remsenburg

Remsenburg play

Remsenburg

(Brown Harris Stevens via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 49

Median list price: $1.4 million



East Hampton

East Hampton play

East Hampton

(Town & Country Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 795

Median list price: $1.995 million



Sag Harbor

play

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 239

Median list price: $2.2 million



Shinnecock

Shinnecock play

Shinnecock

(Brown Harris Stevens via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 21

Median list price: $2.29 million



Southampton

Southampton play

Southampton

(Compass via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 555

Median list price: $2.295 million



Montauk

Montauk play

Montauk

(Saunders & Associates via Out East Listing)

Homes listed: 203

Median list price: $2.3 million



Wainscott

Wainscott play

Wainscott

(Halstead Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 78

Median list price: $2.495 million



Quogue

Quogue play

Quogue

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 102

Median list price: $2.57 million



Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach play

Westhampton Beach

(Town & Country Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 165

Median list price: $2.6 million



Amagansett

Amagansett play

Amagansett

(Douglas Elliman via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 164

Median list price: $3.347 million



Water Mill

Water Mill play

Water Mill

(Nest Seekers International via Out East Listing)

Homes listed: 231

Median list price: $4.295 million



Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton play

Bridgehampton

(Bespoke Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 203

Median list price: $4.595 million



Sagaponack

Sagaponack play

Sagaponack

(Halstead Real Estate via Out East listing)

Homes listed: 133

Median list price: $5.65 million



