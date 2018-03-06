Home > Business Insider > Finance >

How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 42 major US cities


Finance How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 42 major US cities

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rich people earn at least two times the US's median household income. But how much money that takes varies from city to city.

How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Jose, California. play

How much money it takes to be "rich" is highest in San Jose, California.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

  • How much money it takes to be "rich" varies from city to city.
  • About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or "rich," meaning they earn at least two times the national median household income.
  • The amount of money it takes to be considered rich is largest in San Jose, California.

Everything in life is relative.

That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered "rich" in different US cities.

While terms like "middle class" and "rich" are used broadly — and often incorrectly — they can be quantified using federal data.

About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or "rich," according to the Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey.

Nationally, the threshold for "rich" is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on the local median income.

To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above-middle-class in different cities, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 42 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.

Memphis, Tennessee: more than $99,618

Memphis, Tennessee: more than $99,618 play

Memphis, Tennessee: more than $99,618

(Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834

• Median income in Memphis: $49,809

• Metro-area population: 1.3 million



Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230 play

Tampa, Florida: more than $102,230

(iStock / suwanneeredhead)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Tampa: $51,115

• Metro-area population: 3 million



Miami, Florida: more than $102,724

Miami, Florida: more than $102,724 play

Miami, Florida: more than $102,724

(travelview/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Miami: $51,362

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



Cleveland, Ohio: more than $104,262

Cleveland, Ohio: more than $104,262 play

Cleveland, Ohio: more than $104,262

(Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124

• Median income in Cleveland: $52,131

• Metro-area population: 2.1 million



Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770

Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770 play

Orlando, Florida: more than $104,770

(Ricardo's Photography/Flickr)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Orlando: $52,385

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



Las Vegas, Nevada: more than $108,768

Las Vegas, Nevada: more than $108,768 play

Las Vegas, Nevada: more than $108,768

(Mike Boening / Unsplash)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Nevada: $311,977

• Median income in Las Vegas: $54,384

• Metro-area population: 2.2 million



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: more than $110,130

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: more than $110,130 play

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: more than $110,130

(Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oklahoma: $324,935

• Median income in Oklahoma City: $55,065

• Metro-area population: 1.4 million



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126 play

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: more than $112,126

(Always Shooting/Flickr)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million



San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210

San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210 play

San Antonio, Texas: more than $112,210

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284

Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284 play

Detroit, Michigan: more than $112,284

(Andrey Bayda/shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740

• Median income in Detroit: $56,142

• Metro-area population: 4.3 million



Indianapolis, Indiana: more than $113,500

Indianapolis, Indiana: more than $113,500 play

Indianapolis, Indiana: more than $113,500

(KYPhua/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Indiana: $296,640

• Median income in Indianapolis: $56,750

• Metro-area population: 2.0 million



Jacksonville, Florida: more than $113,680

Jacksonville, Florida: more than $113,680 play

Jacksonville, Florida: more than $113,680

(Flickr/hyku)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410

• Median income in Jacksonville: $56,840

• Metro-area population: 1.5 million



Milwaukee, Wisconsin: more than $116,058

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: more than $116,058 play

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: more than $116,058

(Shutterstock/Rudy Balasko)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Wisconsin: $312,375

• Median income in Milwaukee: $58,029

• Metro-area population: 1.6 million



Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150

Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150 play

Phoenix, Arizona: more than $116,150

(Dreamframer/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,102

• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million



Riverside, California: more than $116,472

Riverside, California: more than $116,472 play

Riverside, California: more than $116,472

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Riverside: $58,236

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million



St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560

St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560 play

St. Louis, Missouri: more than $119,560

(Wikimedia Commons)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471

• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million



Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958

Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958 play

Charlotte, North Carolina: more than $119,958

(James Willamor)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,549

• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million



Nashville, Tennessee: more than $120,060

Nashville, Tennessee: more than $120,060 play

Nashville, Tennessee: more than $120,060

(Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834

• Median income in Nashville: $60,030

• Metro-area population: 1.9 million



Cincinnati, Ohio: more than $120,520

Cincinnati, Ohio: more than $120,520 play

Cincinnati, Ohio: more than $120,520

(aceshot1/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124

• Median income in Cincinnati: $60,260

• Metro-area population: 2.2 million



Columbus, Ohio: more than $120,588

Columbus, Ohio: more than $120,588 play

Columbus, Ohio: more than $120,588

(Always Shooting/Flickr)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124

• Median income in Columbus: $60,294

• Metro-area population: 2.0 million



Kansas City, Missouri: more than $122,770

Kansas City, Missouri: more than $122,770 play

Kansas City, Missouri: more than $122,770

(User:Charvex / Wikimedia Commons)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $351,497

• Median income in Kansas City: $61,385

• Metro-area population: 2.1 million



Houston, Texas: more than $123,416

Houston, Texas: more than $123,416 play

Houston, Texas: more than $123,416

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Houston: $61,708

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million



Virginia Beach, Virginia: more than $123,610

Virginia Beach, Virginia: more than $123,610 play

Virginia Beach, Virginia: more than $123,610

(Patrickneil / Wikimedia Commons)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Virginia: $406,412

• Median income in Virginia Beach: $61,805

• Metro-area population: 1.7 million



Providence, Rhode Island: more than $123,896

Providence, Rhode Island: more than $123,896 play

Providence, Rhode Island: more than $123,896

(Muffet via Flickr)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Rhode Island: $336,625

• Median income in Providence: $61,948

• Metro-area population: 1.6 million



Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226

Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226 play

Atlanta, Georgia: more than $125,226

(Flickr/Terence S. Jones)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876

• Median income in Atlanta: $62,613

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million



Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624

Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624 play

Dallas, Texas: more than $127,624

(Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Dallas: $63,812

• Metro-area population: 7.2 million



Sacramento, California: more than $128,104

Sacramento, California: more than $128,104 play

Sacramento, California: more than $128,104

(Shutterstock/Toribio93)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052

• Metro-area population: 2.3 million



Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900

Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900 play

Los Angeles, California: more than $131,900

(blvdone/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992 play

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: more than $131,992

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343

• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040

Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040 play

Chicago, Illinois: more than $132,040

(Associated Press/Nam Y. Huh)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319

• Median income in Chicago: $66,020

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million



Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352

Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352 play

Portland, Oregon: more than $137,352

(Flickr / Thomas Hawk)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839

• Median income in Portland: $68,676

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



San Diego, California: more than $141,648

San Diego, California: more than $141,648 play

San Diego, California: more than $141,648

(Flickr / Justin Brown)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Diego: $70,824

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million



Austin, Texas: more than $142,000

Austin, Texas: more than $142,000 play

Austin, Texas: more than $142,000

(RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507

• Median income in Austin: $71,000

• Metro-area population: 2.1 million



New York City: more than $143,794

New York City: more than $143,794 play

New York City: more than $143,794

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557

• Median income in New York City: $71,897

• Metro-area population: 20.2 million



Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852

Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852 play

Denver, Colorado: more than $143,852

(Omer Wazir via Flickr)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716

• Median income in Denver: $71,926

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million



Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462

Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462 play

Minneapolis, Minnesota: more than $146,462

(Wikimedia Commons)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022

• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million



Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576

Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576 play

Baltimore, Maryland: more than $153,576

(m01229/flickr)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Maryland: $421,188

• Median income in Baltimore: $76,788

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million



Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224

Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224 play

Seattle, Washington: more than $157,224

(Reuters)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854

• Median income in Seattle: $78,612

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million



Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760

Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760 play

Boston, Massachusetts: more than $164,760

(Associated Press/Elise Amendola)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055

• Median income in Boston: $82,380

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million



Washington, DC: more than $191,686

Washington, DC: more than $191,686 play

Washington, DC: more than $191,686

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington, DC: $544,719

• Median income in DC: $95,843

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



San Francisco, California: more than $193,354

San Francisco, California: more than $193,354 play

San Francisco, California: more than $193,354

(Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million



San Jose, California: More than $220,080

San Jose, California: More than $220,080 play

San Jose, California: More than $220,080

(Facebook/VisitSanJose)

How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772

• Median income in San Jose: $110,040

• Metro-area population: 2 million



