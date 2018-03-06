How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in 42 major US cities

Rich people earn at least two times the US's median household income. But how much money that takes varies from city to city.
Everything in life is relative.
That phrase is especially true when looking at how much money it takes to be considered "rich" in different US cities.
While terms like "middle class" and "rich" are used broadly — and often incorrectly — they can be quantified using federal data.
About 20% of Americans are upper-income, or "rich," according to the Pew Research Center. This group of earners makes at least two times the national median household income: $59,039 in 2016, according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey.
Nationally, the threshold for "rich" is $118,080, but that figure varies from city to city depending on the local median income.
To get a sense of how much you need to earn to be considered above-middle-class in different cities, Business Insider pulled census data for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).
Below, find out what it takes to be considered rich in the 42 largest metro areas in the US, plus what income is needed to be in the top 1% in those states.
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834
• Median income in Memphis: $49,809
• Metro-area population: 1.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Tampa: $51,115
• Metro-area population: 3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Miami: $51,362
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124
• Median income in Cleveland: $52,131
• Metro-area population: 2.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Orlando: $52,385
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Nevada: $311,977
• Median income in Las Vegas: $54,384
• Metro-area population: 2.2 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oklahoma: $324,935
• Median income in Oklahoma City: $55,065
• Metro-area population: 1.4 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343
• Median income in Pittsburgh: $56,063
• Metro-area population: 2.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in San Antonio: $56,105
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Michigan: $306,740
• Median income in Detroit: $56,142
• Metro-area population: 4.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Indiana: $296,640
• Median income in Indianapolis: $56,750
• Metro-area population: 2.0 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Florida: $385,410
• Median income in Jacksonville: $56,840
• Metro-area population: 1.5 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Wisconsin: $312,375
• Median income in Milwaukee: $58,029
• Metro-area population: 1.6 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Arizona: $309,102
• Median income in Phoenix: $58,075
• Metro-area population: 4.7 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Riverside: $58,236
• Metro-area population: 4.5 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $305,471
• Median income in St. Louis: $59,780
• Metro-area population: 2.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in North Carolina: $327,549
• Median income in Charlotte: $59,979
• Metro-area population: 2.5 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Tennessee: $308,834
• Median income in Nashville: $60,030
• Metro-area population: 1.9 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124
• Median income in Cincinnati: $60,260
• Metro-area population: 2.2 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Ohio: $317,124
• Median income in Columbus: $60,294
• Metro-area population: 2.0 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Missouri: $351,497
• Median income in Kansas City: $61,385
• Metro-area population: 2.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Houston: $61,708
• Metro-area population: 6.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Virginia: $406,412
• Median income in Virginia Beach: $61,805
• Metro-area population: 1.7 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Rhode Island: $336,625
• Median income in Providence: $61,948
• Metro-area population: 1.6 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Georgia: $345,876
• Median income in Atlanta: $62,613
• Metro-area population: 5.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Dallas: $63,812
• Metro-area population: 7.2 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Sacramento: $64,052
• Metro-area population: 2.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in Los Angeles: $65,950
• Metro-area population: 13.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Pennsylvania: $360,343
• Median income in Philadelphia: $65,996
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Illinois: $416,319
• Median income in Chicago: $66,020
• Metro-area population: 9.5 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Oregon: $312,839
• Median income in Portland: $68,676
• Metro-area population: 2.4 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in San Diego: $70,824
• Metro-area population: 3.3 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Texas: $424,507
• Median income in Austin: $71,000
• Metro-area population: 2.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in New York: $517,557
• Median income in New York City: $71,897
• Metro-area population: 20.2 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Colorado: $410,716
• Median income in Denver: $71,926
• Metro-area population: 2.9 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Minnesota: $411,022
• Median income in Minneapolis: $73,231
• Metro-area population: 3.6 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Maryland: $421,188
• Median income in Baltimore: $76,788
• Metro-area population: 2.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington: $387,854
• Median income in Seattle: $78,612
• Metro-area population: 3.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Massachusetts: $539,055
• Median income in Boston: $82,380
• Metro-area population: 4.8 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in Washington, DC: $544,719
• Median income in DC: $95,843
• Metro-area population: 6.1 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in San Francisco: $96,677
• Metro-area population: 4.7 million
• How much money it takes to be in the top 1% in California: $453,772
• Median income in San Jose: $110,040
• Metro-area population: 2 million