How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in the biggest city in every state

news

"Rich" is defined by some Americans as having an average of $2.4 million, according to a Charles Schwab survey.

But how much money you need to earn to be considered "rich" by the government's standards depends on the city you live in.

What's considered rich in Seattle is nearly $100,000 more than what's considered rich in Detroit.

Just how much money do you need to earn to be considered "rich"?

For some Americans, the answer is having an average of $2.4 million to your name — that's almost 30 times the actual median net worth of US households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ask the government, and they'll define wealthy as individuals earning at least $500,001 and couples earning at least $600,000 — the new income thresholds that now pay the top federal marginal income tax rate of 37% in accordance with President Donald Trump's new tax plan.

But in reality, the answer varies depending on the city you live in. What's considered rich in Detroit is almost $100,000 less than what's considered rich in Seattle.

Not sure if you fall into the upper class?

We pooled 5-year estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community survey, combining results on median household income from 2012-2016 to determine just how much you need to earn in the most populated city in every state, including Washington DC, to be considered rich (hint: it's at least twice the median household income).

Below, check out the income needed to be considered rich in some of America's biggest cities, ranked from lowest to highest.

51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $52,498

Median household income: $26,249

Population: 683,443

50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $64,808

Median household income: $32,404

Population: 212,424

49. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $65,732

Median household income: $32,866

Population: 172,039

48. Newark, New Jersey: at least $66,050

Median household income: $33,025

Population: 280,139

47. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $73,602

Median household income: $36,801

Population: 598,672

46. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $73,950

Median household income: $36,975

Population: 655,857

45. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $74,732

Median household income: $37,366

Population: 178,851

44. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $74,976

Median household income: $37,488

Population: 382,922

43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $79,540

Median household income: $39,770

Population: 1,559,938

42. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,130

Median household income: $40,065

Population: 71,502

41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $85,750

Median household income: $42,875

Population: 132,537

40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $86,202

Median household income: $43,101

Population: 846,674

39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $86,274

Median household income: $43,137

Population: 147,022

38. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $88,524

Median household income: $44,262

Population: 621,000

37. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $93,156

Median household income: $46,578

Population: 197,640

36. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $93,440

Median household income: $46,720

Population: 50,210

35. Burlington, Vermont: at least $93,508

Median household income: $46,754

Population: 42,556

34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $93,550

Median household income: $46,775

Population: 388,033

33. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $93,762

Median household income: $46,881

Population: 611,573

32. Houston, Texas: at least $94,020

Median household income: $47,010

Population: 2,240,582

31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $94,312

Median household income: $47,156

Population: 837,038

30. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $94,978

Median household income: $47,489

Population: 471,767

29. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $96,120

Median household income: $48,060

Population: 115,950

28. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $96,176

Median household income: $48,088

Population: 212,859

27. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $96,254

Median household income: $48,127

Population: 556,859

26. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $96,512

Median household income: $48,256

Population: 856,616

25. Portland, Maine: at least $96,518

Median household income: $48,259

Population: 66,649

24. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $98,656

Median household income: $49,328

Population: 1,555,324

23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $98,796

Median household income: $49,398

Population: 456,378

22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $100,140

Median household income: $50,070

Population: 620,015

21. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $100,706

Median household income: $50,353

Population: 191,446

20. Chicago, Illinois: at least $100,868

Median household income: $50,434

Population: 2,714,017

19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $101,654

Median household income: $50,827

Population: 443,072

18. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $101,764

Median household income: $50,882

Population: 613,295

17. Los Angeles, California: at least $103,076

Median household income: $51,538

Population: 3,918,872

16. Boise, Idaho: at least $104,498

Median household income: $52,249

Population: 218,677

15. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $105,222

Median household income: $52,611

Population: 404,670

14. Billings, Montana: at least $105,888

Median household income: $52,944

Population: 109,089

13. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $108,220

Median household income: $54,110

Population: 167,884

12. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $109,798

Median household income: $54,899

Population: 110,231

11. New York City, New York: at least $110,382

Median household income: $55,191

Population: 8,461,961

10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $111,198

Median household income: $55,599

Population: 808,834

9. Denver, Colorado: at least $112,516

Median household income: $56,258

Population: 663,303

8. Portland, Oregon: at least $116,846

Median household income: $58,423

Population: 620,589

7. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $117,032

Median household income: $58,516

Population: 658,279

6. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $117,790

Median household income: $58,895

Population: 62,879

5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $126,722

Median household income: $63,361

Population: 349,597

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $135,438

Median household income: $67,719

Population: 449,733

3. Washington, D.C.: at least $145,870

Median household income: $72,935

Population: 659,009

2. Seattle, Washington: at least $148,916

Median household income: $74,458

Population: 668,849

1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $161,724

Median household income: $80,862

Population: 299,321