How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in the biggest city in every state

- "Rich" is defined by some Americans as having an average of $2.4 million, according to a Charles Schwab survey.
- But how much money you need to earn to be considered "rich" by the government's standards depends on the city you live in.
- What's considered rich in Seattle is nearly $100,000 more than what's considered rich in Detroit.
Just how much money do you need to earn to be considered "rich"?
For some Americans, the answer is having an average of $2.4 million to your name — that's almost 30 times the actual median net worth of US households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Ask the government, and they'll define wealthy as individuals earning at least $500,001 and couples earning at least $600,000 — the new income thresholds that now pay the top federal marginal income tax rate of 37% in accordance with President Donald Trump's new tax plan.
But in reality, the answer varies depending on the city you live in. What's considered rich in Detroit is almost $100,000 less than what's considered rich in Seattle.
Not sure if you fall into the upper class?
We pooled 5-year estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community survey, combining results on median household income from 2012-2016 to determine just how much you need to earn in the most populated city in every state, including Washington DC, to be considered rich (hint: it's at least twice the median household income).
Below, check out the income needed to be considered rich in some of America's biggest cities, ranked from lowest to highest.
51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $52,498
play
51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $52,498 (Kemboslice/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $26,249
Population: 683,443
50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $64,808
play
50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $64,808 (Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $32,404
Population: 212,424
49. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $65,732
play
49. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $65,732 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $32,866
Population: 172,039
48. Newark, New Jersey: at least $66,050
play
48. Newark, New Jersey: at least $66,050 (mandritoiu/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $33,025
Population: 280,139
47. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $73,602
play
47. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $73,602 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $36,801
Population: 598,672
46. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $73,950
play
46. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $73,950 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $36,975
Population: 655,857
45. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $74,732
play
45. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $74,732 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $37,366
Population: 178,851
44. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $74,976
play
44. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $74,976 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $37,488
Population: 382,922
43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $79,540
play
43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $79,540 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $39,770
Population: 1,559,938
42. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,130
play
42. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,130 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $40,065
Population: 71,502
41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $85,750
play
41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $85,750 (Ron Cogswell/Flickr)
Median household income: $42,875
Population: 132,537
40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $86,202
play
40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $86,202 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $43,101
Population: 846,674
39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $86,274
play
39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $86,274 (Wendell Guy/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $43,137
Population: 147,022
38. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $88,524
play
38. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $88,524 (S.Borisov/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $44,262
Population: 621,000
37. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $93,156
play
37. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $93,156 (Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $46,578
Population: 197,640
36. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $93,440
play
36. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $93,440 (Jerry Pennington/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $46,720
Population: 50,210
35. Burlington, Vermont: at least $93,508
play
35. Burlington, Vermont: at least $93,508 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $46,754
Population: 42,556
34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $93,550
play
34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $93,550 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $46,775
Population: 388,033
33. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $93,762
play
33. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $93,762 (Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $46,881
Population: 611,573
32. Houston, Texas: at least $94,020
play
32. Houston, Texas: at least $94,020 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $47,010
Population: 2,240,582
31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $94,312
play
31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $94,312 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $47,156
Population: 837,038
30. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $94,978
play
30. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $94,978 (Tupungato/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $47,489
Population: 471,767
29. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $96,120
play
29. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $96,120 (David Harmantas/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $48,060
Population: 115,950
28. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $96,176
play
28. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $96,176 (Katie Haugland Bowen/Flickr)
Median household income: $48,088
Population: 212,859
27. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $96,254
play
27. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $96,254 (Turtix/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $48,127
Population: 556,859
26. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $96,512
play
26. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $96,512 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $48,256
Population: 856,616
25. Portland, Maine: at least $96,518
play
25. Portland, Maine: at least $96,518 (Jeff Gunn/Flickr)
Median household income: $48,259
Population: 66,649
24. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $98,656
play
24. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $98,656 (welcomia/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $49,328
Population: 1,555,324
23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $98,796
play
23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $98,796 (ESB Professional/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $49,398
Population: 456,378
22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $100,140
play
22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $100,140 (Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $50,070
Population: 620,015
21. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $100,706
play
21. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $100,706 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $50,353
Population: 191,446
20. Chicago, Illinois: at least $100,868
play
20. Chicago, Illinois: at least $100,868 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $50,434
Population: 2,714,017
19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $101,654
play
19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $101,654 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $50,827
Population: 443,072
18. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $101,764
play
18. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $101,764 (Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock.com)
Median household income: $50,882
Population: 613,295
17. Los Angeles, California: at least $103,076
play
17. Los Angeles, California: at least $103,076 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $51,538
Population: 3,918,872
16. Boise, Idaho: at least $104,498
play
16. Boise, Idaho: at least $104,498 (Charles Knowles/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $52,249
Population: 218,677
15. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $105,222
play
15. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $105,222 (Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $52,611
Population: 404,670
14. Billings, Montana: at least $105,888
play
14. Billings, Montana: at least $105,888 (David Harmantas/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $52,944
Population: 109,089
13. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $108,220
play
13. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $108,220 (Jon Platek/Wikimedia Commons)
Median household income: $54,110
Population: 167,884
12. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $109,798
play
12. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $109,798 (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $54,899
Population: 110,231
11. New York City, New York: at least $110,382
play
11. New York City, New York: at least $110,382 (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Median household income: $55,191
Population: 8,461,961
10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $111,198
play
10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $111,198 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $55,599
Population: 808,834
9. Denver, Colorado: at least $112,516
play
9. Denver, Colorado: at least $112,516 (Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $56,258
Population: 663,303
8. Portland, Oregon: at least $116,846
play
8. Portland, Oregon: at least $116,846 (Shutterstock)
Median household income: $58,423
Population: 620,589
7. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $117,032
play
7. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $117,032 (f11photo/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $58,516
Population: 658,279
6. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $117,790
play
6. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $117,790 (Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $58,895
Population: 62,879
5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $126,722
play
5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $126,722 (Yoshinori Kumagai/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $63,361
Population: 349,597
4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $135,438
play
4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $135,438 (Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $67,719
Population: 449,733
3. Washington, D.C.: at least $145,870
play
3. Washington, D.C.: at least $145,870 (Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $72,935
Population: 659,009
2. Seattle, Washington: at least $148,916
play
2. Seattle, Washington: at least $148,916 (David Lewallen/Flickr)
Median household income: $74,458
Population: 668,849
1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $161,724
play
1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $161,724 (Raymona Pooler/Shutterstock)
Median household income: $80,862
Population: 299,321