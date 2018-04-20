Home > Business Insider > Finance >

How much money you have to earn to be considered rich in the biggest city in every state


Being part of America's upper class varies from city to city. See what you need to earn to be rich in some of the biggest cities in the US.

  • "Rich" is defined by some Americans as having an average of $2.4 million, according to a Charles Schwab survey.
  • But how much money you need to earn to be considered "rich" by the government's standards depends on the city you live in.
  • What's considered rich in Seattle is nearly $100,000 more than what's considered rich in Detroit.

Just how much money do you need to earn to be considered "rich"?

For some Americans, the answer is having an average of $2.4 million to your name — that's almost 30 times the actual median net worth of US households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ask the government, and they'll define wealthy as individuals earning at least $500,001 and couples earning at least $600,000 — the new income thresholds that now pay the top federal marginal income tax rate of 37% in accordance with President Donald Trump's new tax plan.

But in reality, the answer varies depending on the city you live in. What's considered rich in Detroit is almost $100,000 less than what's considered rich in Seattle.

Not sure if you fall into the upper class?

We pooled 5-year estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community survey, combining results on median household income from 2012-2016 to determine just how much you need to earn in the most populated city in every state, including Washington DC, to be considered rich (hint: it's at least twice the median household income).

Below, check out the income needed to be considered rich in some of America's biggest cities, ranked from lowest to highest.

51. Detroit, Michigan: at least $52,498

(Kemboslice/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $26,249

Population: 683,443



50. Birmingham, Alabama: at least $64,808

(Kris Kuzniar/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $32,404

Population: 212,424



49. Jackson, Mississippi: at least $65,732

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $32,866

Population: 172,039



48. Newark, New Jersey: at least $66,050

(mandritoiu/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $33,025

Population: 280,139



47. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: at least $73,602

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $36,801

Population: 598,672



46. Memphis, Tennessee: at least $73,950

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $36,975

Population: 655,857



45. Providence, Rhode Island: at least $74,732

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $37,366

Population: 178,851



44. New Orleans, Louisiana: at least $74,976

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $37,488

Population: 382,922



43. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: at least $79,540

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $39,770

Population: 1,559,938



42. Wilmington, Delaware: at least $80,130

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $40,065

Population: 71,502



41. Columbia, South Carolina: at least $85,750

(Ron Cogswell/Flickr)

Median household income: $42,875

Population: 132,537



40. Indianapolis, Indiana: at least $86,202

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $43,101

Population: 846,674



39. Bridgeport, Connecticut: at least $86,274

(Wendell Guy/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $43,137

Population: 147,022



38. Baltimore, Maryland: at least $88,524

(S.Borisov/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $44,262

Population: 621,000



37. Little Rock, Arkansas: at least $93,156

(Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $46,578

Population: 197,640



36. Charleston, West Virginia: at least $93,440

(Jerry Pennington/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $46,720

Population: 50,210



35. Burlington, Vermont: at least $93,508

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $46,754

Population: 42,556



34. Wichita, Kansas: at least $93,550

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $46,775

Population: 388,033



33. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky: at least $93,762

(Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $46,881

Population: 611,573



32. Houston, Texas: at least $94,020

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $47,010

Population: 2,240,582



31. Columbus, Ohio: at least $94,312

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $47,156

Population: 837,038



30. Kansas City, Missouri: at least $94,978

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $47,489

Population: 471,767



29. Fargo, North Dakota: at least $96,120

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $48,060

Population: 115,950



28. Des Moines, Iowa: at least $96,176

(Katie Haugland Bowen/Flickr)

Median household income: $48,088

Population: 212,859



27. Albuquerque, New Mexico: at least $96,254

(Turtix/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $48,127

Population: 556,859



26. Jacksonville, Florida: at least $96,512

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $48,256

Population: 856,616



25. Portland, Maine: at least $96,518

(Jeff Gunn/Flickr)

Median household income: $48,259

Population: 66,649



24. Phoenix, Arizona: at least $98,656

(welcomia/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $49,328

Population: 1,555,324



23. Atlanta, Georgia: at least $98,796

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $49,398

Population: 456,378



22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: at least $100,140

(Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,070

Population: 620,015



21. Salt Lake City, Utah: at least $100,706

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,353

Population: 191,446



20. Chicago, Illinois: at least $100,868

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,434

Population: 2,714,017



19. Omaha, Nebraska: at least $101,654

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $50,827

Population: 443,072



18. Las Vegas, Nevada: at least $101,764

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock.com)

Median household income: $50,882

Population: 613,295



17. Los Angeles, California: at least $103,076

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $51,538

Population: 3,918,872



16. Boise, Idaho: at least $104,498

(Charles Knowles/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $52,249

Population: 218,677



15. Minneapolis, Minnesota: at least $105,222

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $52,611

Population: 404,670



14. Billings, Montana: at least $105,888

(David Harmantas/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $52,944

Population: 109,089



13. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: at least $108,220

(Jon Platek/Wikimedia Commons)

Median household income: $54,110

Population: 167,884



12. Manchester, New Hampshire: at least $109,798

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $54,899

Population: 110,231



11. New York City, New York: at least $110,382

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Median household income: $55,191

Population: 8,461,961



10. Charlotte, North Carolina: at least $111,198

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $55,599

Population: 808,834



9. Denver, Colorado: at least $112,516

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $56,258

Population: 663,303



8. Portland, Oregon: at least $116,846

(Shutterstock)

Median household income: $58,423

Population: 620,589



7. Boston, Massachusetts: at least $117,032

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $58,516

Population: 658,279



6. Cheyenne, Wyoming: at least $117,790

(Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $58,895

Population: 62,879



5. Urban Honolulu CDP, Hawaii: at least $126,722

(Yoshinori Kumagai/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $63,361

Population: 349,597



4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: at least $135,438

(Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $67,719

Population: 449,733



3. Washington, D.C.: at least $145,870

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $72,935

Population: 659,009



2. Seattle, Washington: at least $148,916

(David Lewallen/Flickr)

Median household income: $74,458

Population: 668,849



1. Anchorage, Alaska: at least $161,724

(Raymona Pooler/Shutterstock)

Median household income: $80,862

Population: 299,321



