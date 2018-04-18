Home > Business Insider > Finance >

IBM is getting rocked after giving disappointing guidance (IBM)


IBM is getting rocked after giving disappointing guidance (IBM)

IBM beat earnings expectations. So what's the problem? See why the stock is falling.

IBM Chairwoman and CEO Virginia "Ginni" Rometty speaks at an IBM Watson event in lower Manhattan on January 9, 2014. play

IBM Chairwoman and CEO Virginia "Ginni" Rometty speaks at an IBM Watson event in lower Manhattan on January 9, 2014.

(Brendan McDermid / Reuters)
  • IBM beat on both Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Full year 2018 earnings guidance disappointed.
  • Shares are down more than 7%.
IBM shares are getting rocked Wednesday, down more than 7%, after the company's first-quarter results beat on both the top and bottom lines, but the company's full year earnings guidance fell short of estimates.

The enterprise giant earned $2.45 a share on revenue of $19.1 billion, beating the $2.41 and $18.82 billion that Wall Street was expecting.

The company's full year earnings guidance of $13.80 a share was light, missing the Wall Street consensus by four cents.

IBM is down more than 3% this year.

(Markets Insider)
