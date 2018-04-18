IBM is getting rocked after giving disappointing guidance (IBM)

IBM beat earnings expectations. So what's the problem? See why the stock is falling.
IBM shares are getting rocked Wednesday, down more than 7%, after the company's first-quarter results beat on both the top and bottom lines, but the company's full year earnings guidance fell short of estimates.
The enterprise giant earned $2.45 a share on revenue of $19.1 billion, beating the $2.41 and $18.82 billion that Wall Street was expecting.
The company's full year earnings guidance of $13.80 a share was light, missing the Wall Street consensus by four cents.
IBM is down more than 3% this year.