Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Inside the boho-style Bahamas wedding of Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus, complete with a private jet arrival, 2 custom gowns, and 'truckloads of tequila'


Finance Inside the boho-style Bahamas wedding of Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus, complete with a private jet arrival, 2 custom gowns, and 'truckloads of tequila'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The wedding was attended by friends and family, and plenty of celebs — including supermodels, music producers, and DJs. Guests were treated to jerk chicken, conch fritters, and a bourbon-flavoured wedding cake, washed down with Mumm champagne, rum cocktails, and "truckloads of Don Julio tequila."

shanina shaik dj ruckus play

shanina shaik dj ruckus

(Getty/Mark Metcalfe)

Gregory Andrews, aka "DJ Ruckus," just married Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik in a weekend-long Bohemian-style private ceremony on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

The wedding was attended by friends and family, with plenty of celebs involved — including supermodels, music producers, and DJs. Guests were treated to jerk chicken, conch fritters, and a bourbon-flavoured tiered wedding cake, washed down with Mumm champagne, rum cocktails, and "truckloads of Don Julio tequila."

Luckily for us, Shaik shared the details of her special day with Brides.com.

Scroll down for a sneak peek inside the dreamy beachfront wedding.

Gregory Andrews, aka 'DJ Ruckus,' and Australian Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik married in a Bohemian-style private ceremony on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas at the weekend.

Source: Brides



The couple, who met at Coachella and have been engaged for three years, arrived on the island by private jet, of course.

When the wedding weekend began #emo#8J+bqQ==##

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

Source: Instagram



It all began on Friday evening, when the guests joined the couple for a rehearsal dinner at an idyllic beachfront terrace. It had long white tables decorated with vibrant pink and orange flowers, wicker place mats, and bamboo chairs.

#gorgeous @shaninamshaik @djruckusofficial #eleutherawedding

A post shared by Cynthia Garrett Ministries (@cynthiagarrett) on

Source: Brides



For the rehearsal dinner, Shaik opted for a v-neck button-down white dress with long, slightly puffy sleeves paired with wedges, both by Australian designer Zimmermann. Here she's joined by 'matron of honour' Nicole Williams English who wore black for contrast.

Source: Brides



You could be forgiven for mistaking her bridal party for a backstage photo of a Victoria's Secret Angel show. They wore matching Champagne-coloured silk dressing gowns while they got ready.

Source: Brides



Shaik's wedding gown was custom-made over eight months by designers at Ralph & Russo. 'I wanted it to be simple, bohemian, and elegant,' she told Brides.

A dream come true #emo#8J+PvQ==## Photographed by my Matron of honour @justtnic

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

"I love a boho style and I wanted to give it a little twist by incorporating lace," she added.



The off-the-shoulder style was offset by a diamond-encrusted necklace by Lorraine Schwartz...

Source: Brides



...who also designed her bouquet, which was made of baby's breath.

Source: Brides



The form-fitting lace dress had a scoop back and long train.

Source: Instagram



Fellow VS model Jasmine Tookes was also a member of the bridal party. Shaik's bridesmaids wore custom Zimmermann dresses to fit each individual style and figure, while 'matron of honor' Nicole Williams wore a dress by Michael Castello.

#emo#8J+PvQ==##Congratulations#emo#8J+PvQ==##

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Source: Brides



The 10 glamorous bridesmaids were gifted personalised clutches.

Source: Instagram



Meanwhile, the groom wore a classic black tuxedo by Tom Ford...

Source: Brides



His groomsmen, who included Evan Ross and Dallas Austin, opted for a similar style. Before the wedding ceremony, Ruckus reportedly gifted his groomsmen each a bottle of Don Julio tequila.

Source: Brides



The couple were married under a rustic wooden alter on the beach...

Source: Instagram



...In front of their guests, who all followed the neutral dress code.

They sat on wooden benches fitted with big white cushions for comfort.



The ceremony was officiated by Joseph Simmons, aka 'Rev Run,' of Hip Hop group Run DMC, who is also a practising minister.

@revwon like you said to me right in this moment as we watched the cloudy weather above clear away in front of our eyes. There is a plan to all of this. I Thank the Universe for placing us together. As a dj there is nothing more Gangsta! I could think of then having The Rev Run from Run DMC walk out with me! I love you forever i've learned so much about Hip Hop about myself and about life listening to you! #mrandmrsruckus let the pictures roll we aint done!!!! If you dont get it by know this wedding was a blessing from the heavens!!! My Mom and Dad MUST be watching for me! #RiPSkyfarrel @viciousskylicious this was the 3rd anniversary of your passing also I know you were there as I embarked on creating new family new love. A double rainbow and & a full moon in the same 24 hours! @ Photo credit @emilhorowitz

A post shared by DJ Ruckus (@djruckusofficial) on

Source: Brides



The couple's first dance was a mix of 'Electric' by Alina Baraz and Michael Jackson's 'Remember the Time.'

"After we met and started dating, I had to spend a lot of time in Australia for work and Greg sent me the most amazing flowers and a card that said, 'Do you remember the time we first fell in love? I miss you,'" Shaik told Brides. "Since then, 'Remember the Time' has been our song."



The wedding dinner was held in a white tent with two long white tables with lanterns hanging overhead, and a sweetheart table where the newlyweds sat. The guests were treated to jerk chicken and conch fritters.

@shaninamshaik x @djruckusofficial #MrandMrsRuckus @iamnataliemartinez

A post shared by Naz Tokio (@naztokio) on

There was a bourbon-flavored tiered wedding cake for dessert.

Source: Brides



They drank Mumm champagne, rum cocktails and 'truckloads of Don Julio tequila,' according to DJ and music producer Saint-Clair's Instagram post.

Source: Brides



The night ended with what looks like a proper party, led by a Bahamian carnival group. At this point Shaik changed into a dress by Michael Costello, with a pair of Jimmy Choos for dancing.

DJ Rev Run performed, and DJ KISS, and DJ Politik also played sets throughout the night.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Tesla says its days of burning cash are coming to an end as it...bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Fans set off flares in the stand.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, TSLA, SPOT)
Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy is famous for this dish titled: "Oops, I dropped the lemon tart."
Finance The 25 best restaurants in the world, according to millionaire private jet owners
lloyd blankfein goldman sachs chairman and ceo
Finance Bitcoin pops after report Goldman Sachs will start trading products linked to crypto
elon musk
Finance Tesla just doubled down on its plan to create the 'machine that builds the machine' (TSLA)