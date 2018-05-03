Inside the boho-style Bahamas wedding of Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus, complete with a private jet arrival, 2 custom gowns, and 'truckloads of tequila'

The wedding was attended by friends and family, and plenty of celebs — including supermodels, music producers, and DJs. Guests were treated to jerk chicken, conch fritters, and a bourbon-flavoured wedding cake, washed down with Mumm champagne, rum cocktails, and "truckloads of Don Julio tequila."
Gregory Andrews, aka "DJ Ruckus," just married Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik in a weekend-long Bohemian-style private ceremony on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.
The wedding was attended by friends and family, with plenty of celebs involved — including supermodels, music producers, and DJs. Guests were treated to jerk chicken, conch fritters, and a bourbon-flavoured tiered wedding cake, washed down with Mumm champagne, rum cocktails, and "truckloads of Don Julio tequila."
Luckily for us, Shaik shared the details of her special day with Brides.com.
The memories made with this special group of ladies has been such an adventure! We#emo#4oCZ##ve laughed, cried, danced the night away in a couple different countries, sang our hearts out, lost our voices, sprayed champagne, stayed up all night and most importantly became family! One thing we all have in common is how much we love you @shaninamshaik BRIDESMAIDS FOR LIFE! #emo#8J+Puw==## #MrsAndrews
"I love a boho style and I wanted to give it a little twist by incorporating lace," she added.
I don't exactly want to post about this because our wedding is way more sacred and amazing than social media deserves. But here we go!! 1st to my Boys My Band of Brothers I know we never see each other because we busy putting work first! Thats the way we live. But I cant thank you enough for picking up where we left off! Love yall!! Thank you for loving me and my wife!! Good friends are like stars! You know the rest! #buildalegacy #mr&mrsruckus @piprock @realevanross @dallasaustins @digitaljov @mattye1 #marklyn
They sat on wooden benches fitted with big white cushions for comfort.
@revwon like you said to me right in this moment as we watched the cloudy weather above clear away in front of our eyes. There is a plan to all of this. I Thank the Universe for placing us together. As a dj there is nothing more Gangsta! I could think of then having The Rev Run from Run DMC walk out with me! I love you forever i've learned so much about Hip Hop about myself and about life listening to you! #mrandmrsruckus let the pictures roll we aint done!!!! If you dont get it by know this wedding was a blessing from the heavens!!! My Mom and Dad MUST be watching for me! #RiPSkyfarrel @viciousskylicious this was the 3rd anniversary of your passing also I know you were there as I embarked on creating new family new love. A double rainbow and & a full moon in the same 24 hours! @ Photo credit @emilhorowitz
To my beautiful brother @djruckusofficial I am so happy to have been invited to celebrate this day with you and your amazing wife @shaninamshaik but schedules do what they do and I couldn#emo#4oCZ##t be there in person . I love you both and I am looking forward to celebrating your love, marriage and the incredible alien beautiful looking kids y#emo#4oCZ##all are gonna bring into the world. Congratulations lil bro never seen you so happy!!!!!!!!!! See y#emo#4oCZ##all soon. #wedding #bahamas #love #blackexcellence #mrandmrsruckus
"After we met and started dating, I had to spend a lot of time in Australia for work and Greg sent me the most amazing flowers and a card that said, 'Do you remember the time we first fell in love? I miss you,'" Shaik told Brides. "Since then, 'Remember the Time' has been our song."
There was a bourbon-flavored tiered wedding cake for dessert.
You know its not a wedding with out the most Legendary Reverend in Hip Hop! Along with The incomparable @djkiss We have become family over the years I Love you Rev! Keep the pictures rolling! @revwon impromptu lets get married jump on! Cc @jermainedupri movie credit Treasure Squad @erikespensen #Mr&MrsRuckus
DJ Rev Run performed, and DJ KISS, and DJ Politik also played sets throughout the night.