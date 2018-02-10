Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Inside the magnificent $1.8 million East Legon mansion


See inside this magnificent $1.8 million East Legon mansion that is fit for you

  • Published:

This amazing home comes with spectacular facilities that will make entertaining a dream come true

play

It might not be on the open seas, but it is filled with an array of treasures.

This amazing mansion has just gone on the market in Accra, Ghana.

The exceptional 5-bedroom mansion is built on a huge land with a beautiful landscape and it is just a 30 minutes’ drive from the Accra Shopping Mall.

Located in Ghana’s most exclusive residential area in Accra, residents are provided with a 24-hour security service.

READ ALSO: Inside the $1 million automated home in Ghana where you can control everything in the house using a mobile phone[Photos]

The exclusive property promises only imported fittings of topmost quality.

The current owner of the five-bedroom mansion spent staggering years renovating and decorating it to this adventurous taste.

READ ALSO: The prices of these homes in one of Accra's plush suburbs are getting Ghanaians talking

Talk a look at the amazing facility.

 

play

 

Well-appointed Living Room

play

Kitchen with highest branded appliances

 

play

Bedroom area

 

See the full house on meQasa

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Lululemon may eat the dust of other sports apparel retailers...bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Here's the most important export from every US state
The Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package.
Finance The Macan Turbo is a fire-breathing Porsche sports car in an SUV body
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Wall Street is piling back into the trade that blew up earlier this week
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are the fourth-richest in the world of cryptocurrency.
Finance Meet the richest people in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, who are worth more than $17 billion combined